There is no doubt about the fact that south India has given us many recipes to relish upon. From the household famous vadas, sambhar, dosas and idli to the tasty rasam, Rava Kesri, chutneys and whatnot - this cuisine is indeed ruling our hearts. But sometimes eating the same flavours may get boring. So if you are looking for something new, then we have you covered! If you want to make something nutritious, fulfilling and masaledar, today we bring you a recipe of egg idlis! Yes, egg idlis is surely a thing, and you will love to gorge on this dish.





While searching for some nutritious recipes, we came across this recipe of egg idlis by food vlogger 'Something's cooking with Alpa.' Using the south Indian cooking techniques, the food vlogger has given us an interesting twist to make this egg dish.

Eggs are nutritious to have

Health Benefits Of Eggs:

Eggs are known to be high in nutrients and give you a good amount of energy for the day. In addition, they can help you to improve good cholesterol, aid in weight management, are high in antioxidants and are also known to be rich in omega-3. So without waiting any further, let's dive right into this recipe!

How To Make Egg Idlis | Egg Idli Recipe:

To make this dish first, butter up the idli stand and add one egg to each section. From the top, add some salt and spicy and throw in finely chopped onions and tomatoes. Let it steam for a while.





Once done, take out the egg idlis on a plate. Now, it's time to make them more masaledar. For that, in a bowl, add some red chilli powder, dhaniya-jeera powder, garam masala and a bit of salt. Mix this with some water. Apply this masala on top of the eggs and fry them in a pan till cooked!





Watch the full recipe of egg idlis here:

















Make this yummy dish at your homes quickly, and let us know how you liked it.



