How To Make <i>Banarasi Bhaji</i> - A Popular Street Food And Protein-Rich Breakfast Meal Made With <i>Chane</i>

How To Make Banarasi Bhaji - A Popular Street Food And Protein-Rich Breakfast Meal Made With Chane

Banarasi bhaji - made with protein-rich black gram (kale chane), potatoes and lots of spices and lemon juice - is the favourite breakfast meal in the city.

Neha Grover  |  Updated: September 03, 2020 15:33 IST

Banarasi bhaji is perfect for protein-rich breakfast.

Highlights
  • Banaras is famous for its street food.
  • Banarasi bhaji is a common breakfast food made with chane.
  • Here's an easy recipe to make it at home.

Varanasi is one of the most frequented cities in the country for religious tourism. The holy city is an attraction not just for its temples and river banks but also because it is a foodie sanctuary too for the tourists and the city people. Early morning in Varanasi is the most bustling time of the day - the city buzzing with tourists paying their visit to the religious places and soon after, thronging to the markets to try the famous Banarasi bhaji for breakfast.

Banarasi bhaji - made with protein-rich black gram (kale chane), potatoes and lots of spices and lemon juice - is the favourite morning meal in the city. The flavourful bhaji is either served with hot poori or dal kachori with a side of chutney, making for a wholesome protein-rich breakfast.

Are you already salivating for this Banarasi street food delight? Make it at home with this easy recipe. Usually, a special masala called 'panch phoron' is used to make Banarasi bhaji. But, if you don't have it ready in your kitchen, this recipe will give almost the same flavour of the bhaji you would get in Banaras. 

(Also Read: Love Banarasi Paan? Find Out About All Kinds Of Paan Available in Banaras)

or70t14

Black chana is rich in protein. 

Banarasi Bhaji Recipe -

(Serving - 2-3)

Ingredients -
1 cup black gram (chana)
1 cup potatoes, boiled and chopped
1 onion, chopped
1 tomato, chopped
1-2 green chillies, chopped
1 tsp mustard seeds
1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste
Half tsp cumin powder
Half tsp fenugreek seeds
Half tsp fennel seeds
Salt to taste
Red chilli powder to taste
Half tsp garam masala
1 tsp lemon juice
2 tbsp coriander leaves

Method -
Step 1- Soak chane in water overnight with some salt. Boil the next morning. Keep aside.
Step 2 - Heat ghee (clarified butter) in a pan, add mustard seeds, fennel seeds, fenugreek seeds and cumin seeds and wait till they splutter.
Step 3 - Saute onion and ginger-garlic paste. Add tomatoes, salt and red chilli powder. Once tomatoes are also cooked, add potatoes and mix well.
Step 4 - Then add black chane, mix well and cook with the rest of the mixture for some time.
Step 5 - Add garam masala, lemon juice, garnish with coriander leaves and serve.

While the Banarasi bhaji is cooking, keep your poori or kachori ready to be served hot with this delicious, protein-rich bhaji. Bring the magnetism of Banaras street food culture to your home!
 

Comments

5 Expert Tips To Keep Your Kitchen Sanitized, Clean And Germ-Free

