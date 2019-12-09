SEARCH
  • High-Protein Diet: This Beetroot And Paneer Salad Is A Lovely Medley Of Health And Flavours 

Since paneer is rich in protein and low in calories and carbohydrates, you could throw it in your salads with greens, nuts, and seeds. Give the bunch a good mix and you are good to go!

December 09, 2019

Protein helps build muscle; the more muscle you have, the lesser room there is for fat

Don't we love meals that are yummy and also promise umpteen health benefits?! Paneer is one such ingredient we can have across the day, and we know we wouldn't even get bored! After all, there's so much that you can do with paneer, and cook it in multiple ways. Even if you are in no mood to cook, you can always tuck into it raw. Paneer, also known as cottage cheese is India's most beloved cheese for a variety of reasons. While it makes for an excellent addition to our robust gravies, it may also help spruce up your healthy meals. Since paneer is rich in protein and low in calories and carbohydrates, you could throw it in your salads with greens, nuts, and seeds. Give the bunch a good mix and you are good to go! Paneer is considered to be an excellent source of vegetarian protein. Protein helps build muscle; the more muscle you have, the lesser room there is for fat to accumulate. Protein also helps fill you up. If you are full, your chances of bingeing are also minimal. This is why nutritionists and experts often advise you to load up on proteins and fibre-rich foods. And guess what, we have a recipe that is a mix of both.

Photo Credit: iStock


This salad recipe is sure to be a hit with fussy eaters too. This vibrant salad made with the goodness of paneer, beetroot, boiled rajma, and dill leaves makes for a yummy treat on days you are craving something healthy and yummy.  Without further ado, let's get started with the recipe!

Ingredients:


• Shredded beetroot, 1 bowl
• Kidney beans boiled, 1 cup
• 50 grams of paneer, cut in cubes
• Chopped Bokchoy, 1 cup
• Boiled sweet corns, 1 cup
• Chaat masala, 1 teaspoon
• Lemon juice, 1 teaspoon
• Black pepper powder, ¼ teaspoon

High Protein Salad Recipe:
 

Take a big glass bowl. Add the beetroot, kidney beans, chaat masala, lemon juice, black pepper powder and bokchoy and give all the ingredients a good mix. Now add the paneer to it and mix again.

The best part about salads is that you can prepare them any time of the day and they do not even take much time. Try this recipe and do share your feedback with us in the comments section below. If you have any interesting salad recipe to share, we are all ears! 

(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)

