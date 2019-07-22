High Protein Diet: This Desi Moong Dal Soup Is Ideal For Weight Loss This Nippy Weather

The best bit about soup is that you can put just about anything in the blend.

The pitter-patter has brought much invited relief from what seemed like an endless summer. There is something about the first shower of monsoon that makes us crave all things good and greasy (read: pakodas and kachori). But if you remember all those times that you have fallen ill during the rains, you would know that indulging too often may take a toll on your tummy and immunity. In this season, you become increasingly susceptible to infections, which may lead to cold, cough and flu. Nutritionists and doctors often advice having soups in this season. Soups are generally consumed warm, they help ease discomfort in throat and nasal passages. If made well, they could ensure steady inflow of nutrients. Not just that, the right choice ingredients may even help you lose a kilo or two this nippy season.





The best bit about soup is that you can put just about anything in the blend. Moong dal is India's favourite dal. It is teeming with good quality protein and fibre, both of which are crucial for healthy weight management. Protein helps induce a feeling of satiety, if you feel full and satiated - you are less likely to binge into something fattening, this prevent weight gain in a way.

This moong dal soup recipe, by popular vlogger and YouTuber Manjula Jain, is an easy recipe you can try at home. Most of the ingredients used in this weight-loss friendly soup are easily available in every local grocery store.





