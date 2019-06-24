High Protein Diet: This Desi Vegetarian Dish Is A Perfect Mix Of Comfort, Health And Flavour

Dal is an excellent source of vegetarian protein

As Indians, we share a unique love affair with dal. Be it Punjabi, Bengali, Sindhi, Gujarati or Awadhi, dal is an intrinsic part of almost all regional cuisines that the country boasts of. Did you know that apart from Mung (or Moong), most of the dals that you see in your pantry are not Indian? A lot of them travelled to our nation in the hands of traders, and have now become a mainstay in our lives. Dal is easily one of the most versatile ingredients we know of. In addition to their usual preparation, you can use dal to make pakodas, chilas, halwa and so much more. You can also add a host of other veggies to your dal like lauki, bhindi and potatoes to make it richer in nutrients. This dal palak recipe by Mumbai-based blogger and YouTuber Alpa Modi is a wholesome and delicious twist to your regular dal.











Dal is an excellent source of vegetarian protein. Protein helps build muscle. It also helps fill you up. The feeling of fullness would keep you away from overeating. If you eat in moderation, you are much more likely to lose weight easily. Spinach, on the other hand, is also a great source of fibre, which too takes a while to digest and breakdown. Since it stays in your system for so long, it keeps you full, and thereby, aids weight loss.











Here's the recipe of dal palak posted by Alpa on her channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa'. Do let us know how you like it!











(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



