High Protein Diet: This High-Protein Salad Is A 'Desi' And Delightful Treat

Think salads and a lot of you would instantly picture something leafy, something green, some seeds, some herbs and a handful of veggies. Well, at least, you are different than a dozen who still think 'salad' as a mix of cucumber and tomatoes with a sprinkle of chaat masala on top. The truth is that salads can be anything you want them to be; they can be an assortment of exotic veggies and meat or a plain mix of cucumber and tomatoes. This is the reason why we love salads. It is versatile, it is wholesome and it is clean. If done right, salads could even help you shed a kilo or two. Now, for all of those who are wondering, how exactly can one go 'wrong' with salads, there are several ways. If you are on a diet, you should avoid salads that have processed meat (like bacon and sausages); if you really want to lose those extra kilos, you may want to keep a safe distance from cheesy dressings too. Deep-fried croutons, often used in salads, are also not quite recommended in a weight-loss diet.





Weight Loss: High-Protein Salad Recipe

If you are looking for sustainable weight loss, you should add ample protein in your diet. Protein helps induce the feeling of fullness; if you feel full, you would not inch towards anything fattening or greasy - thus keep excess calories and kilos at bay. Simultaneously, it is a good idea to make your salad fibre-rich too. Fibre takes the longest to digest, and thus, stay in your system for long and promoting the feeling of satiety. This desi rocket salad recipe is an ideal mishmash of protein and fibre. What is the desi element in this classic salad? The major protein source of the salad is cottage cheese or our very own paneer. Cottage cheese is an incredible vegetarian source of protein and calcium.

Weight loss: Cottage cheese is an incredible vegetarian source of protein

The salad also packs the goodness of fibre-rich rocket leaves, roasted bell peppers, radish, apple, pomegranate and toasted sesame seeds.





The dressing used in this salad is also low-fat and replete with nutrition and flavour. Packed with the goodness of virgin olive oil, mustard, honey, black pepper, lemon juice and chaat masala, the dressing is adds a 'chatpata' zing to the salad.





Try making this salad at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below. We'll love to hear your thoughts.









