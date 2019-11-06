High-Protein Diet: This Winter Salad Is A Healthy and Wholesome Mix Of Protein And Fibre

Carrots are considered to be a treasure trove of dietary fibres.

For the longest time, salads have been dubbed as plain and boring. However, with an outburst of green and raw food cafes, people are warming up to the idea of salads. Salads need not be bland all the time; they could be a scrumptious fare too. Fresh, leafy greens, nuts, olive oil, eggs, chicken, salmon, your salad can contain a whole mix of healthy and yummy ingredients; you just need to look out and explore. Winters are here and we are more than excited to fill our pantry with all winter veggies and fruits. Carrots form a fundamental part of Indian winters. After all, who can say no to the greasy and good bowl of gajar ka halwa. However, carrots are so much more than that. They can prove to be an excellent salad ingredient because of their umpteen health benefits.





Being rich in vitamin A and lycopene, carrots help improve vision and eyesight. They are also enriched with silicon and vitamin C that may do wonders for your skin. The vitamin C present in carrots also helps bolster your immunity. Carrots are considered to be a treasure trove of dietary fibres. Fibre helps ease digestion and aid weight loss too. How you ask? Fibre takes a while to breakdown and digest, due to which it stays in your system a little longer. This is why you feel full for longer spell and keep yourself from indulging too often.

Another crucial component of a weight loss diet is protein. Protein also takes a while to digest. It helps check your cravings and regulate hunger hormone ghrelin. Chickpeas and moong beans are two of the best plant-based sources of protein that are present in most Indian household kitchens. Why not use them to make your own protein-rich vegetarian salad?





This carrot and moong salad is an ideal way to keep your weight in check this season.

Ingredients:





1/4th cup moong dal boiled





1/4th cup of boiled chickpeas





2 cups of shredded carrots





2 teaspoon olive oil





½ teaspoon black pepper





½ teaspoon lemon juice





½ teaspoon honey





Method:





1. In a bowl add oil, and then put moong dal, carrots and chickpeas. Mix well.





2. Next, add black pepper, lemon juice and honey. Give the salad a good mix.











This salad is ideal for days you are looking for something wholesome and yummy. So bring together all the ingredients and get going!







