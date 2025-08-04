Dosa is the ultimate South Indian staple that has captured the hearts of foodies everywhere. At its simplest, a dosa is a thin, crispy rice and lentil crepe that's perfect for any meal of the day. But what makes dosas truly special is the endless variety of fillings and flavours you can experiment with - from classic sambar and chutney to innovative fusion twists like pizza dosa and schezwan dosa. Now, imagine taking this beloved dish to the next level with a protein-packed punch. Recently, we came across a unique recipe for dosa featuring the humble rajma. Shared by the Instagram page @eatdelicious_official, it's sure to tantalise your taste buds. Check out the full recipe below!





Also Read: 6 South Indian Dishes You Can Order Online That Aren't Idli, Dosa Or Vada

What Makes Rajma Dosa A Must-Try?

This innovative rajma dosa packs a punch with its perfect blend of protein-rich rajma and paneer, creating a flavour explosion that will leave you wanting more. The combination of textures and tastes is absolute perfection, making it a must-try for anyone looking to level up their dosa game.

How To Ensure Rajma Dosa Turns Out Crispy?

The secret to a crispy rajma dosa lies in the batter and the cooking technique. Make sure to ferment the batter just right and don't over-mix it. When cooking, use a well-heated tawa and spread the batter evenly. Cook on medium heat until it's crispy and golden and don't be afraid to get a little crispy on the edges.

Can You Have Rajma Dosa On A Weight Loss Diet?

Absolutely! Rajma dosa can be a great option for a weight loss diet, thanks to the protein and fibre-rich rajma and paneer. Just be mindful of the portion size and balance it out with some veggies or a side salad. Opt for a smaller serving and pair it with some healthy toppings or sides to make it a guilt-free treat.

What To Serve With Rajma Dosa?

Rajma dosa pairs perfectly with a variety of chutneys, sambar or even a dollop of yoghurt. You can also serve it with some fresh vegetables for a lighter option. Some popular options include coconut chutney or tomato chutney.

How To Make High Protein Rajma Dosa | Rajma Dosa Recipe

To make rajma dosa at home, follow these steps:

Start by blending soaked rajma with some water in a food processor until smooth. Transfer the paste to a bowl.

Next, blend soaked rice with salt in the blender until you get a puree.

Combine the rice puree with the rajma paste and mix well.

Heat a tawa over medium-low flame. Pour a spoonful of the dosa batter onto the tawa and spread it evenly.

Top it with schezwan chutney and grated paneer.

Once the dosa is crispy, flip it and cook on the other side.

Your high-protein rajma dosa is now ready to be savoured! Serve hot and enjoy!

Watch the full recipe video below:

Also Read: How To Make Instant Benne Dosa In Just 15 Minutes (Recipe Inside)





Will you try this high-protein rajma dosa recipe at home? Share your thoughts in the comments below!