When we think of South Indian food, chances are you are most probably picturing soft idlis, golden crisp dosas or those perfectly puffed medu vadas. They're iconic, without a doubt. But if that's all you've been ordering online when you crave something wholesome, you're seriously missing out on a lot. South India's foodie scope is much bigger than just breakfast items. Think of comforting rice dishes, hearty curries and amazing flavours that don't always get the attention they deserve. The best part? You don't need to travel to Chennai or Kochi to taste them. Just open your favourite food delivery app, scroll past the usual suspects, and you'll find a whole new world of flavour waiting to be discovered - right from your couch. Or, if you are in the mood to broaden your culinary skills, we have some easy recipes you can make at home that'll remind you of the charm of Southern India.





Here Are 6 South Indian Dishes You Can Order Online

1. Podi Idiyappam with Coconut Stew

Idiyappam may look fragile and delicate, almost like rice noodles made into little nests, but pair it with the right sides and it's a total flavour bomb. A sprinkle of spicy podi over it gives it punch, while the creamy coconut milk stew brings all the comfort. Light but filling, this combo is a Kerala and Tamil Nadu classic. It's great for days when you want something gentle on the stomach but still big on flavour. Find the full recipe for Idiyappam here, and the Coconut stew here.

2. Chettinad Mushroom Curry

Everyone talks about Chettinad chicken, but the mushroom version is a fiery, flavourful dish in its own right. The curry gets its flavour from roasted spices, coconut, fennel and dried red chillies. It's bold, earthy and just the right kind of spicy. Pair it with flaky Malabar parottas or hot rice and you've got yourself a proper feast. If you're craving something veg but still exciting, this one ticks all the boxes. Here's the full recipe for Chettinad Mushroom here.

3. Andhra Pulihora (Tamarind Rice)

Pulihora is made with tangy tamarind, crunchy peanuts and spicy tempering. It's a favourite during festivals, but works just as well for an everyday lunch. You'll get bits of mustard seeds, curry leaves and that kick from tamarind. It's comforting, punchy and never boring. Plus, it travels well, so you can easily order it from your favourite food delivery app. Great for when you want something satisfying that doesn't put you into a food coma. Or, just try this quick recipe for Andhra Pulihora.

4. Kerala Parippu Curry (Moong Dal with Coconut)

Think of this as Kerala's chilled-out answer to dal tadka. It's made with moong dal cooked until soft, then blended with coconut paste, green chillies and a mild tempering of mustard seeds and curry leaves. It's nutty, creamy, and more subtle. Throw in some crunchy papadams on the side and you're in for a comforting, no-frills meal. Here's how to make Kerala Parippu Curry.

5. Vegetable Kurma with Appam

Appams are those beautiful, lacy rice pancakes that hold a special place in Kerala breakfasts. While they're often paired with meat stews, they're just as magical with a gentle vegetable kurma. The kurma is creamy, coconut-rich and lightly spiced - making this pairing perfect for when you want something soothing but still indulgent. It's a great pick for dinner, especially on a day when you're craving something different but not too heavy. Check out the full recipe of Vegetable Kurma here.





6. Karnataka-Style Bisi Bele Bath

This one's pure comfort in a bowl. Bisi bele bath is a warm, tangy-sweet mix of rice, lentils, vegetables and a special spice blend that's unique to Karnataka. A spoonful of ghee on top takes it to the next level. It's like khichdi, sambhar and tamarind rice had a delicious baby. If you're the type who loves one-pot meals that actually taste like something, this is for you. Skip the idli section and you'll usually find it hiding further down the menu. Here's the recipe for Bisi Bele Bath.





