How To Make Spicy Egg Bonda: A South Indian Pakoda Recipe For Ideal Evening Snacking

A plateful of pakodas and a hot cup of tea make for an ideal evening meal. Indians are obsessed with pakodas; the never-ending varieties of pakodas found in the country are proof of that. You may have hogged on paneer pakoda, pyaz pakoda, mirchi pakoda and many more of these all your life and still love them; but this lesser-known variety of egg pakoda is sure to impress you more. Egg bonda (or egg bhajji or egg pakoda or stuffed egg pakoda) is a south Indian-special snack that you must try one of these breezy evenings to welcome the cold weather.





Egg bonda is made with hard-boiled eggs that are smeared with a spicy batter of besan (chickpea flour or gram flour) and fried till crispy and awesome. High-protein eggs are perfect to refuel after a tiring day. This delicious pakoda can be paired with chopped onions, lemon wedges or a tangy chutney or tomato sauce. Let's go ahead and check out the easy bonda recipe.





Easy Egg Bonda Recipe:

Ingredients:

(Serving - 8 pakodas)

4 eggs

1 cup besan

1 onion

1 green chilli

4-5 garlic cloves

1 tsp ginger, chopped

1/4 tsp ajwain (carom seeds)

1/4 tsp turmeric powder

Half tsp garam masala powder

1/4 tsp cumin powder

Salt to taste

Half tsp baking soda

Chaat masala for garnishing





How to make egg bonda -

Step 1: Boil the eggs in water with some salt. Cut them into two halves. Keep aside.

Step 2: Grind chopped onions, green chilli, ginger and garlic to make a paste. Keep aside.

Step 3 - In a large bowl, add besan flour and mix salt, red chilli powder, turmeric powder, cumin powder, baking soda, garam masala powder, and mix well.

Step 4: Add the onion-chilli paste and mix again.

Step 5: Pour some water and whisk to make a thick batter. Make sure the batter is thick enough to form a layer over the eggs when fried.

Step 6: Now dip the boiled eggs into the batter one by one and carefully toss them into hot oil for frying. Fry the eggs till golden brown.





Sprinkle chaat masala over the egg bonda and serve with chutney of your choice. Enjoy!









