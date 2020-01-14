Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make South-Indian Special Mysore Bonda At Home 

This recipe is perfect for nippy evenings

Mysore is famous for a variety of things. With rich architecture, history and culture, a trip to Mysore is most likely to be an affair to remember. Mysore is also incredibly popular for its variegated food. The Mysore bonda is one such iconic snack, hailing from down South. In look and feel, it resembles a batata vada. Bonda is fried dumpling typically stuffed with a spicy potato filling. The South Indian snack is found in many spicy and sweet versions. It can also have a sweet potato, tapioca, and pineapple fillings. It is wholesome, greasy and so good; you do not want to stop at one. It is generally paired with chutney and sliced onions, but you can pair it with ketchup or any dip of your choice.





You can even make it at home. This recipe by famous food blogger and YouTuber Manjula Jain will help you mimic the street-side sensation at home. The recipe was posted on the YouTube Channel, 'Manjula's Kitchen'. Serve it hot to your guests and impress them at a go. This recipe is perfect for nippy evenings, picnics and potlucks. Pair it with piping hot chai and you have the recipe of an ideal evening. You can also pack this for your long train journeys. Make sure you do not have too many of them at a go, it may prove detrimental for your health. Try this recipe at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below.



