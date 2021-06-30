It's a universal thing that when we live in our homes, we always want to eat from outside, and the moment we live independently, we miss the ghar ka khana. But, as our lives keep going, we come to learn the importance of the food that our mothers cook for us. And when we realise that, we always crave something that reminds us of our house. So, if you are also one of those who live away from your homes, try making this super simple recipe of arhar dal khichdi.





(Also Read: Diabetes Diet: Methi-Moong Dal Khichdi Is A Tasty, Protein-Rich Meal Option)





Arhar dal khichdi is one of the things that we have been eating since our childhood. This food is all comforting and is high in protein which gives you the required proteins.

This food is all comforting and is high in protein

Here Is The Recipe Of Arhar Dal Khichdi | Dal Khichdi Recipe





To make arhar dal khichdi, you would need basmati rice, arhar dal, ghee,heeng, coriander seeds, and salt to taste.

(Also Read: Meal For One: Best Khichdi Recipes For When You're Craving Healthy Comfort Meal)





First, wash and soak the rice for at least one and a half hour. Then heat some ghee in a heavy-based saucepan and add the cumin and heeng. After heating, add the rice and dal mixture and saute over high heat until mixed and excess water dries up. Add the coriander powder and the salt and mix well.





To this, add two one-fourth cups of water and bring to a boil. Cover the pan with a lid and cook for 10 minutes. By this time, your khichdi will be ready, and you can enjoy it by adding a spoon of ghee from the top!





For the full recipe of arhar dal khichdi, click here.





Make this super easy recipe, and let us know how you liked it.









