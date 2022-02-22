As soon as we mention chickpeas, what is the first thing that comes to your mind? Is it the usual chole ki sabzi? Well, of course, chole ki sabzi is one of the most common things that we make with chickpeas. It is one of those overly used recipes that cooking chickpeas in any other way might seem like a new thing altogether. But, let us tell you, except for the usual sabzis and curries we make with chole- this one ingredient can be used in multiple ways. They are high in proteins, delicious and adapt to almost any flavour you add to it. Plus, did you know that chickpeas can also aid weight loss? Yes, you heard us! So, if you want to give the chickpeas a delicious twist, here we bring you some yummy high-protein chickpea salad recipes that should be a part of your menu!





Here Are 5 Protein-Rich Chickpea Salad:

This chickpea and spinach salad is the ideal combination of flavour and health. In this recipe, boiled chickpeas are tossed with onion, olive oil, fresh mint, spices, and lemon juice. It is then served on a bed of spinach leaves. This salad is sure to please even the pickiest eater.

Here's a recipe for chickpea salad that will be a healthy and delightful addition to your diet. Aside from chana, this recipe contains the benefits of apple, tomato, and carrot, all of which are known to help with weight loss.

This salad is like a burst of freshness in your mouth. With each bite, you get the taste of chickpeas, cucumber, tomatoes, herbs, and of course, pineapple! Once you make this, we are sure you will keep coming back to it.





We know that tofu might not be the top choice of many people. But this ingredient is loaded with proteins and weight loss. If you want to amp up the taste of tofu, you can choose to pan-fry it or even grill it. This salad will also have an extra crunch that would taste delightful!

This meal is excellent in nutrition and can help with weight loss because it contains a variety of beans and vegetables. With so many benefits packed into one bowl of bliss, all you need is 10 minutes to prepare it and reap the benefits.





So, make these delicious and high-protein salad recipes and fulfil your hunger in no time!