More people are waking up to the need to take care of their health now more than ever before. To shed those extra pounds and strengthen their immunity, many are increasingly turning to low-fat diet plans and are raising their fibre intake with fruits and leafy veggies. And the best way to start eating healthy is to add salads to your diet. Whether it is lunch or dinner, there's space for salad on the plate. Leafy green salads filled with fresh veggies and protein-packed grains are optimally fulfilling and incredibly nutritious. And it also keeps the body active for a longer time. You can also add some yummy meat slices if you prefer a non-vegetarian diet. With a mix of different ingredients, salads provide a complete package: vitamins, minerals, proteins and of course fibres, among other benefits.





Now, we have curated a list of 7 special salad recipes that are tasty, easy to make and healthy as well.

Here Are 7 Healthy Salad Recipes For Every Season:

An easy homemade salad recipe, it is a favourite across age groups with a limited number of ingredients, including cucumbers, tomatoes, green bell pepper, red onion, olives, and cheese. A little lemon dressing makes it refreshing and delicious.

Greek Salad

This recipe is based on Larb Gai, a popular Thai dish made from minced chicken, fish sauce, lime juice, chillies, and fresh herbs. Prepared in under 30 minutes, it can be served in lettuce cups or over rice.





Minced Chicken Salad

Made with shredded and unripe papaya, this salad is a little spicy. This Thai salad is also known as Tam Maak Hoong. It can be had any time of the day or even for dinner.





Som Tam Salad

It's a feel-good recipe packed with colourful vegetables, crispy chickpeas, avocado, cranberries, and pepitas. Good for lunch. Also, it's rich in vitamins, calcium, iron, and antioxidants.

Rainbow Salad

This salad recipe proves that eggplant really is one of the best vegetables to roast in the oven. Combine it with lentils and tomatoes, and you have a winner.





This seasonal salad is a little tangy but carries the benefits of corn and avocado. It's high in fibre, to aid with your digestion, and contains Vitamin B which is good for overall health improvement. Corn also provides essential minerals such as zinc, magnesium, copper, iron and manganese that are vital for body functions.

Corn and Avocado Salad

Small pieces of tender chicken breasts and cheese thrown into a bowl with mayonnaise and served chilled. What is not to love in this recipe!

Chicken and Cheese Salad

