Hilton Garden Inn Saket's 'Buffet On Table' Is Serving Up A Mix Of Indian, Chinese And European Treats

Hilton Garden Inn New Delhi has started buffet at table

The past couple of months have been a grim affair for the F&B industry at large - the nationwide lockdown not only afflicted businesses but also shook people's trust in restaurants. People are scared to step out, and they have their reasons. But the hotels and restaurants are also not leaving any stone unturned to bring back their patrons to dine-in and indulge. One of capital's favourite dining spots, India Grills at Hilton Inn, Saket, is reviving their much-loved buffet spread for lunch and dinner. The 'Buffet at table' allows you to choose between a selection of Indian, European and Chinese delicacies. Eat as much you want and pay only INR 2600! Sounds like a handsome deal to us, but here are our personal thoughts on all the dishes we tried.





We started out with the kung pao chicken, red, crispy, hot - an absolute stunner, if only we could say the same about the aloo akhrot ki tikki, nothing really outshines here. The chicken tikka did manage to impress us to the core for its juicy, succulent and smoky feel. The veg spring rolls, that are presented in a shot glass with sweet and hot chilli sauce, are also deftly done. The crunch is worth a mention and so is the generous filling.





Moving on to the mains, we tried the velvety dal makhani with rice, butter paneer and chicken korma, and must say that the North Indian fare of India Grills remains just as delightful as it used to be in the pre-COVID era. Other than that, we also loved the saucy pasta arrabbiata.





For desserts, we picked the fresh and yummy cheesecake with raspberry coulis - the size of the piece may be slightly off-putting, but since you can take as many as you want - guess we are not complaining.





What: Buffet on the table concept on 1+1 @ India Grill, All Day Dining

Where: Hilton Gaden Inn New Delhi/Saket

Price For Two: INR 2600







