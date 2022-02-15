Hina Khan loves to keep up a balanced diet - and her Instagram is a proof of that. Every now and then, we see her indulging in greasy and decadent biryani and mutton curry, which she balances out with healthy salad, smoothies and drinks (and of course, regular exercise). Her diet regime sees no difference even when she's on vacation. Hina Khan is currently in Egypt, vacationing with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. If you scroll through her Instagram, you will find the actor experimenting with the bests of the Egyptian foods - we can see her indulging in kushari (Egyptian fried rice), falafel and more. However, Hina has also kept fruits and healthy beverages in her diet to keep it clean and balanced. One such drink Hina included in her diet regime while in Egypt is hibiscus tea. Take a look at one of her recent Insta-story featuring her cup of hibiscus tea.





Looks fascinating, isn't it? Hibiscus tea, also called gudhal tea, is a deep-magenta-coloured beverage that helps us relax with its soothing flavour and aroma. It is prepared by brewing sun-dried hibiscus leaves in hot water and can be considered a great caffeine-free substitute for regular tea. That's not all. It is also loaded in several health benefitting properties. As per experts, hibiscus tea is loaded with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that help us detox and prevent free radical damages in our body.

Celebrity nutritionist Lovneet Batra further took to her Instagram to explain the benefits of including hibiscus tea in our diet. According to her, "Nature has always been man's best pharmacy. Whether it has been to subdue the symptoms of the everyday cold or for more serious conditions. Lately, we've been having a lot of kadhas and functional drinks to boost our immunity. But it may be time to think about "HIBISCUS TEA" which not only is rich in Vitamin C but is steeped with various health benefits."





Here're 6 Health Benefits Of Hibiscus Tea:





1. Helps in lowering bad cholesterol and body temperature.





2. Helps in reducing body weight, less abdominal fat, and a lower BMI in overweight/obese people.





3. Aids in better digestion.





4. Possess antioxidant properties due to the presence of polyphenolic acids, flavonoids, and anthocyanin.





5. Acts as an effective mechanism for the control of postprandial hyperglycaemia.





Considering the above factors, we suggest, include hibiscus tea in your everyday diet and enjoy an overall health. But always remember - consult an expert before adapting to any lifestyle change.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.