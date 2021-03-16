Holi marks the onset of sunny and summery days ahead and it gives us another reason to enjoy the colourful festival. Summer is all about bright and cool foods, and ice-cream has to be our top choice to beat the blazing heat. If it's a festival, some sweet treats have to be there, so why not make our season favourite ice-cream at home to celebrate Holi with full gusto. Since, it's a special day that comes only once a year, we are presenting to you not just any ice-cream recipe but a unique recipe of paan nawabi ice-cream.

This creamy paan-flavoured ice-cream needs just two minutes to prepare; rest, just keep it in the freezer to set. It's so easy to make that you'll thank us for sharing this amazing recipe with you. We found this royal ice-cream recipe on YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul'. The ice-cream turns out to be super creamy and super tasty.

Here is the step-by-step recipe of paan nawabi ice-cream:

Step 1 - Prepare paan masala first. Grind some saunf (fennel seeds), desiccated coconut, gulkand and a dash of cardamom powder.

Step 2 - Take 3 paan leaves (betel leaves) and chop into small pieces. Add to the grinder. Also add 10 cashew nuts, 6-7 almonds and about 4-5 chopped dates. Give it all few pulses and the paan masala will be ready.

Step 3 - Add chilled fresh cream to the ground masala, add sugar and some milk powder. Also add some green food colour and blend everything together.

Step 4 - Then, pour the cream in an air-tight container. Garnish with tutti fruity, nuts etc. Cover with cling wrap and close the lid, then freeze for 7-8 hours.

Watch the complete recipe video of paan ice-cream here:

