Holi 2023: The festival of colours is just around the corner, and it's time to indulge in the rich and delicious drink of thandai. Thandai, a popular Holi drink in India, is a perfect blend of almonds, saffron, milk, and sugar, adding to the celebration and fun. Whether you enjoy making thandai at home or prefer the convenience of store-bought thandai, we've got you covered! If you're wondering where to find the best thandai in Delhi, look no further! We've compiled a list of the top thandai places in Delhi, so you can get Holi-ready without any worries. These places offer the best thandai you can find in the city, so stop by and stock up on this festive drink.

Here Are 6 Of The Best Places In Delhi To Have Thandai On Holi:

1. Sudarshan

In addition to delivering mouthwatering aloo kachori, Sudarshan in East Delhi's Chawri Bazar also draws thandai lovers with its flavorful rose, badam and pan thandai. Make sure you stop by and get yourself Sudarshan thandai on this Holi.

2. Hira Sweets

Hira Sweets is known for serving delicious Indian delicacies and desserts all year round, but during festivals, they step up their game by offering an even more extensive menu. A must-try item on their menu is their special badam kesar thandai, making it a destination worth visiting.

(Also Read: Holi 2023: A Fully Prepared Holi Lunch Menu For A Memorable Holi Party)

Thandai is one of the most refreshing drinks for Holi 2023. Photo: iStock

3. RDH Chaat Bhandar

Nestled within the bustling INA market is RDH Chaat Bhandar, a small but mighty kiosk that is a must-visit for food enthusiasts. Known for its mouth-watering chilled rose and badam thandai, this kiosk has earned a reputation as the go-to spot for a refreshing drink. One sip of their rich and creamy thandai is enough to satisfy your thirst and leave you wanting more.

4. Irfan Bhai

If you're searching for a thandai that will transport your taste buds to another world, look no further than Irfan Bhai in Vasant Kunj. This unassuming shop is a hidden gem, serving up thandai that will leave you drooling for more. What sets Irfan Bhai's thandai apart is the unique blend of Lucknowi flavours that infuse each sip.





(Also Read: When Is Holi 2023? Holi Puja Time, Significance And Festive Recipes)

These places are ideal for relishing some thandai in Delhi. Photo Credit: iStock

5. Namak Mandi

Namak Mandi in South Delhi's Vasant Kunj is where you can go this Holi to freshen up your taste buds. The ravishing flavours of saffron, milk, almonds and sugar, will get you high on the chilled thandai. All you need is just one full glass of Namak Mandi's thandai to get the wholesome feeling.

6. Gopal Di Kulfi

Gopal Di Kulfi in Karol Bagh, is well-known for its kulfis and, of course, its thandai. Take one sip of their mouthwatering badam and rose thandai, and your childhood memories of Holi celebrations will come to life.





(Also Read: Holi 2023: 5 Traditional Foods To Enjoy On Holi)

Happy Holi 2023!