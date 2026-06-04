Cheese corn paratha is a tasty twist on the classic Indian stuffed flatbread, bringing together soft cheese, sweet corn, and mild spices in every bite. It works perfectly as a comforting breakfast, a quick lunch, or an evening snack for both kids and adults. The crispy outer layer along with the soft, cheesy filling makes this paratha both satisfying and delicious. One of the best parts of this recipe is that it uses simple kitchen ingredients and comes together without much effort. Homemade cheese corn paratha is also a smart way to include vegetables and dairy in everyday meals in a flavourful way. Serve it with curd, ketchup, or chutney, and it easily turns into a wholesome meal that everyone at home will enjoy again and again.





Also Read: How to Make The Best Lachha Paratha at Home

What Makes It Different

1. Cheesy and Creamy Filling

The melted cheese inside the paratha gives it a rich and smooth texture that makes every bite comforting and full of flavour.





2. Sweet Corn Crunch





Corn adds a light sweetness and a soft crunch that balances well with the spices and cheese.





3. Kid-Friendly Recipe





This paratha is a favourite among children because of its cheesy taste and crisp texture, making it a great option for fussy eaters.





4. Perfect Fusion Flavour





It blends the traditional Indian paratha style with a modern cheesy taste, creating a fusion dish that feels both familiar and new.





5. Easy and Filling Meal





Cheese corn paratha is simple to make and keeps you full for longer, making it a good choice for busy mornings.

How To Make Cheese Corn Paratha

Ingredients

2 cups wheat flour

1 cup boiled sweet corn

1 cup grated cheese

1 small onion finely chopped

1 green chilli chopped

1 teaspoon chilli flakes

1 teaspoon oregano

Salt as required

Butter or oil for cooking

Water for kneading dough

Recipe Method





Step 1: Prepare the Dough





Take wheat flour in a bowl, add a little salt, and knead it into a soft dough using water. Keep it covered for 15 minutes.





Step 2: Make the Filling





In another bowl, mix boiled corn, grated cheese, onion, green chilli, chilli flakes, oregano, and a little salt well.





Step 3: Roll the Dough





Take a small portion of dough and roll it into a small circle. Place the prepared filling in the centre.





Step 4: Seal and Flatten





Carefully seal the edges and gently roll the stuffed dough again into a medium-sized paratha without letting the filling come out.





Step 5: Cook the Paratha





Heat a tawa and cook the paratha on both sides using butter or oil until golden brown and crisp.





Step 6: Serve Hot





Serve the hot cheese corn paratha with curd, green chutney, or tomato ketchup for the best taste.





Homemade cheese corn paratha is a simple yet flavourful dish that brings together cheesy goodness and the comfort of a homemade meal in one satisfying bite.