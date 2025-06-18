Italian food speaks to the soul. With core ingredients like fresh tomatoes, cheese, olive oil, garlic, and basil, it is wholesome, comforting, and full of flavour. The breads are warm, freshly baked, and melt in the mouth with every bite. All we need is some good weather and a cocktail in hand to celebrate Italian food and cry out "Mamma mia!"-with our hearts full of joy and our tummies full of food. If you love Italian cuisine as much as we do, it's a great idea to throw an all-Italian dinner party the next time you host friends or family at home. From freshly baked pizza with gooey cheese to creamy tiramisu soaked in coffee, this dinner menu will leave your guests delighted.





From drinks to appetisers, mains and desserts, we have compiled a delicious all-Italian menu for your party. You can prepare these at home if you are in the mood for cooking, or simply order online from your favourite cafe or restaurant using a food delivery app.

What's At Our Italian Bar

Negroni

Negroni is the classic three-ingredient Italian cocktail, made of equal parts gin, sweet vermouth, and Campari. It is typically served on the rocks and garnished with an orange peel. The taste is bold, bitter and citrus. Here's how to make it at home.

Aperol Spritz

This is another popular Italian wine-based cocktail, consisting of Prosecco, soda water, and a flavouring ingredient, which in this case is Aperol. This light and refreshing cocktail is perfect for pre-dinner socialising and relaxation. Learn how to make this drink at your home bar.

Appetisers For Munching And Gossiping

Bruschetta

Bruschetta (pronounced bru'sketta, and not bru' shetta) is the perfect appetiser for your hungry guests. It consists of sourdough bread which is grilled, rubbed with garlic and then topped with fresh tomato and basil. You can also add cured meat or smoked seafood for non-vegetarian guests.

Caprese Salad

Sometimes, simplicity is the best kind of elegance. Caprese salad is just that, made with fresh mozzarella, juicy tomatoes, basil leaves, olive oil and a touch of balsamic glaze. This vibrant dish brings the colours of the Italian flag to your plate and is best enjoyed cold with a chilled drink.

Photo: Pexels

Antipasto Platter

An Italian dinner party is incomplete without an antipasto platter. This Italian charcuterie platter has marinated olives, artichokes, roasted red peppers, assorted cheeses, Italian cold cuts like salami and prosciutto, and crunchy Italian breadsticks. This board is perfect to get the guests nibbling and chatting before the main course hits the table.

Mains For Full Hearts And Full Tummies

Pizza

Of course, we are keeping everybody's favourite dish - pizza - on the menu. You can choose a classic fresh Margherita pizza featuring mozzarella, basil, and tomato sauce. For the best experience, you can order it online from an authentic pizza place. Alternatively, you can also create a DIY pizza bar where guests can choose their own toppings and then pop the pizza in the oven.

Photo: Pexels

Pasta

Pasta is hearty and delicious, with so many incredible sauces and shapes to choose from. To create a nice variety, you can order different kinds of pasta in small quantities so that everyone can enjoy Italian food to its fullest.





Risotto

Creamy, rich, and oh-so-satisfying, risotto is an Italian rice dish cooked with broth. A mushroom risotto with hints of garlic and thyme is a delicious choice for an elegant Italian dinner.

There's Always Room For Dessert(s)

Tiramisu

Tiramisu is the crown jewel of Italian desserts. All your foodie guests will eagerly wait for the tiramisu to be served. It consists of delicious layers of coffee-soaked ladyfingers and mascarpone cream dusted with cocoa powder. It's creamy, dreamy, and just the right amount of sweet. Click here for the recipe.

Photo: Pexels

Panna Cotta

Light, silky and delicately flavoured, panna cotta is a no-bake Italian dessert that's elegant and delicious. Serve it with a berry compote or drizzle some caramel on top. It's the best way to end a delicious meal.





Hosting an Italian dinner party is less about perfection and more about heart. With this incredible menu, you can pull off a fabulous get-together with the best food and great vibes. Have a great time!





