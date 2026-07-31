Chilli is so central to Indian cooking that it's hard to imagine a curry, chutney or pickle without it. But history tells a very different story about where this fiery ingredient actually came from. Long before it entered Indian kitchens, chilli was growing on the other side of the world entirely. So how did a plant with no Indian roots end up defining the flavour of Indian food?





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Before Chilli, There Was Pepper

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For centuries, Indian food relied on other ingredients for its heat. Long pepper, known as pippali, was one of the earliest spices recorded in Indian food history, used to add heat to dishes long before chili made its way into the subcontinent. Chilli, as we know it, simply didn't exist in India at the time.





That's because chilli isn't native to Asia at all. According to a 2014 study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), chilli peppers were first domesticated in Mexico more than 6,500 years ago, making it a distinctly Central American crop with no historical link to Indian soil.

How The Portuguese Brought It To India

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Chilli's journey to India took a long and unexpected route. Chilli first reached Europe through Christopher Columbus, who encountered the plant in the Caribbean while searching for black pepper, and mistook the two for the same spice.





Chilli's arrival in India, however, came much later, and through a different route entirely. According to JSTOR Daily , chilli is believed to have reached the Indian subcontinent around 1542, brought in by Portuguese traders operating out of Goa, who sourced it from Brazil, then a Portuguese colony.





In fact, chilli was initially referred to in Goa as "Pernambuco pepper," a name derived from the Brazilian region it had been shipped from, a detail that reflects just how directly the spice's Indian debut was tied to Portugal's colonial trade network.





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Why Chilli Took Over Indian Kitchens

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Once introduced, chilli didn't take long to embed itself into Indian food. Unlike black pepper, which was far more valuable and harder to access, chilli was cheap and easy to cultivate, making it far more accessible to ordinary households and local farmers.





This affordability, combined with its intense heat, meant chilli began replacing pepper across Indian regional cuisines within a matter of decades. Over time, distinct regional varieties emerged, including Guntur and Byadgi chillies, each shaped by local growing conditions and culinary traditions.





Today, India is recognised as the world's largest producer and exporter of chilli, a remarkable turnaround for a crop that didn't even exist in the country five centuries ago. What is now considered inseparable from Indian food was, in historical terms, a fairly recent addition, one that travelled through Mexico, the Caribbean, Europe and Brazil before it ever reached an Indian plate.