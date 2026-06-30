Some dishes become popular for what's on the plate, others for the story behind them. In Mumbai, a few favourites have come about in the most unplanned ways - a simple order that kept repeating until it became iconic. Eggs Kejriwal is one of those. What started as a regular's go-to breakfast at a South Mumbai club turned into a dish people still swear by. The name might sound political today, but its origins are far simpler - and tied to one man's everyday habit, not a larger story. Let's find out more about Eggs Kejriwal and the fascinating story behind its name.





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A Dish Born At Mumbai's Willingdon Sports Club

The story of Eggs Kejriwal begins at the Willingdon Sports Club in South Mumbai during the 1960s. The private club was already known for its dining culture, and one of its regular members was businessman Devi Prasad Kejriwal. According to food writers and archival accounts from Mumbai's club culture, he frequently ordered a simple breakfast of eggs on toast topped with cheese and finely chopped green chillies.

So, How Did It Get The Name ‘Eggs Kejriwal'?

As the story goes, Devi Prasad Kejriwal ordered the same preparation so often that other members stopped describing the dish and instead began asking the kitchen for “what Kejriwal is having.” Before long, the preparation found its way onto the club's menu as Eggs Kejriwal, and the name stuck.

Why Was The Dish So Special?

Food writers, including Vikram Doctor, have noted that Kejriwal came from a Marwari family where eggs were not commonly eaten at home. One widely cited anecdote suggests that the layer of cheese and green chillies helped mask the eggs, making the meal a little less conspicuous if he happened to run into someone he knew. While this detail has become part of the dish's folklore, the story has been widely repeated in food writing over the years.

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From An Exclusive Club To Menus Across India

For decades, Eggs Kejriwal remained something of a Mumbai club secret. It was only in the 2010s that the dish found a wider audience, thanks to restaurants that revived classic Bombay club cuisine. Cafes and modern Indian restaurants began serving their own versions, sometimes adding green chutney, brioche bread or different cheeses while keeping the original combination of toast, eggs, cheese and green chillies at its heart.





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What Makes Eggs Kejriwal So Popular?

Part of its appeal lies in its simplicity. The crisp toast, runny egg, gooey melted cheese and sharp bite of green chillies come together in a way that feels both indulgent and comforting. It's easy to prepare, requires only a handful of ingredients and works equally well for breakfast, brunch or an evening snack.





Despite its unusual name, Eggs Kejriwal has nothing to do with politics. Instead, it is a slice of Mumbai's culinary history that began with one regular club member's favourite breakfast order. More than half a century later, the dish continues to prove that sometimes the simplest recipes leave behind the most memorable stories.