Constipation affects a large number of people and is characterised by irregular bowel movements, difficulty in passing stool, and a feeling of incomplete evacuation. While there are many causes of constipation, a lack of dietary fibre is often a significant factor. Fibre plays a crucial role in preventing and relieving constipation by promoting regular bowel movements and maintaining optimal digestive health. Fibre, which is present in plant-based foods, is the part of carbohydrates that cannot be digested and passes through the digestive system intact. Fibre comes in two forms: soluble and insoluble and helps to regulate bowel movements. Insoluble fiber adds bulk to the stool while soluble fiber absorbs water and forms a gel-like substance.

This is how eating fibre-rich foods can alleviate the problem of constipation

Fibre increases the size and softness of stool, making it easier to pass. Insoluble fibre, present in whole grains, nuts, and vegetables, adds volume to stool, preventing it from becoming hard and dry. This allows proper bowel movements and keeps constipation at bay. Soluble fibre found in fruits, vegetables, and legumes absorbs water in the intestines, resulting in a softer and easier-to-pass stool. It supports the growth of beneficial probiotic microorganisms in the gut. These probiotics are essential for maintaining a healthy digestive system by breaking down fibre into short-chain fatty acids that nourish the cells lining the colon and encourage regular bowel movements. Fibre adds bulk to stool and stimulates intestinal muscles to facilitate waste movement. This reduces the likelihood of stool remaining in the colon for extended periods by preventing constipation.

Benefits of eating a fibre-rich diet

A diet abundant in dietary fibre, inclusive of grains, fruits, and vegetables can help to improve the problem of constipation, prevent obesity, coronary artery disease, and diabetes, and has also been associated with a reduced incidence of certain cancers. Whole grain or cereal fibre intake tends to delay gastric emptying and promote satiety. Increased fibre consumption is linked to heightened levels of satiety hormones in the gut.

Here are 5 foods that are rich in fibre:

1. Fruits: Papaya, apples, pears, oranges, bananas.

2. Vegetables: Broccoli, Brussels sprouts, carrots, spinach, kale.

3. Legumes: Lentils, chickpeas, black beans, peas.

4. Whole grains: Oats, quinoa, Rice, Dalia

5. Nuts and seeds: Almonds, chia seeds, flaxseeds.

Including these in your diet can help increase your fibre intake.





Take-home message: You can consult an expert who can help you with the list of fibre-rich foods to be added to the diet to manage constipation. It is a good idea to take charge of your diet and pay attention to your eating habits.





About the author: Ambika Setia is a Dietitian with Apollo Spectra Delhi (Chirag Enclave).