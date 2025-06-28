Thailand is known not just for its scenic beaches and ornate temples but also for its vibrant street food culture. From early mornings to late nights, the streets come alive with the sounds and aromas of dishes being cooked and shared. Food here is more than a meal - it is part of daily life. While savoury favourites like Pad Thai and Som Tum often take centre stage, Thai desserts deserve the spotlight too. One such delicacy is Roti Sai Mai - a simple yet beloved sweet made from thin roti wraps and soft, colourful threads of spun sugar.





Most commonly found in the city of Ayutthaya, Roti Sai Mai is more than a snack. It reflects the region's cultural influences, culinary creativity, and deep-rooted history. In this feature, we will explore its origins, what makes it so special, and why it continues to charm both locals and visitors alike.





A Glimpse Into The History: Roti Sai Mai's Link With Indian Cuisine

Wondering if this dessert has an Indian connection? You are absolutely right. Roti Sai Mai has its roots in the kitchens of Indian Muslim communities who settled in Thailand centuries ago. The dish is believed to have originated in Ayutthaya, Thailand's former capital known for its cultural diversity.





According to the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Indian Muslims introduced traditional rotis that were eventually adapted into lighter, crepe-style wraps, possibly influenced by Chinese spring roll techniques. Around 60 years ago, a local Muslim vendor named Bang Pia (Salem Saengarun) is said to have created the flossing technique by stretching leftover caramel into fine sugar threads.





As per the Michelin Guide, Ayutthaya's historic role as a trade hub shaped Roti Sai Mai into the dessert we know today - a blend of Indian roti, Chinese-style thinness, and Thai flair for sweetness and colour.





Today, vendors like Mae Pom in Ayutthaya, whose family business earned a mention in the Michelin Guide, continue to preserve these traditional techniques and share them with new generations.





What Makes Roti Sai Mai So Popular?

1. Visual Appeal:

The brightly coloured sugar threads are fun, eye-catching, and Instagram-worthy.

2. Affordability:

A budget-friendly street treat that is easy to carry and share.

3. Cultural Connection:

Often associated with temple visits, school trips, or local fairs - similar to how candy floss is enjoyed in India.

How Is Roti Sai Mai Made?

Yes, you can try making it at home! While the sugar floss takes practice, the roti is quite simple. However, we have got you an easier process to enjoy roti sai mai at home.

Ingredients You Will Need:

A soft, thin roti made with maida

Colourful candy floss, you can use store-bought ones

Method:

Prepare the roti like a thin crepe on a non-stick pan. Place a small handful of sugar floss in the centre. Roll it up like a wrap and enjoy immediately.

Final Thoughts:

Roti Sai Mai is a wonderful example of how food can carry stories across generations and geographies. Simple and nostalgic, yet rooted in cultural exchange, this dessert continues to delight with its playful form and timeless taste. So, the next time you are exploring Thailand, be sure to look out for a local vendor selling Roti Sai Mai - it is a sweet slice of Thai history you won't want to miss.