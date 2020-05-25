Mango Sticky Rice: This Classic Thai Dessert Screams Summer (Recipe Inside)

Somdatta Saha | Updated: May 25, 2020 14:54 IST
Let's admit it, summer season doesn't seem complete without indulging in some ripe and sweet mangoes. Be it in the form of juice or dessert or as is, these pulpy fruits are enjoyed by one and all in every possible forms. Speaking about desserts, you will find several popular mango-based recipes around, including mango kulfi, mango kheer, mango ice-cream et al. Adding on to this list, here we bring you the recipe of a classic thai dessert, called mango sticky rice. It is said that in Thailand, this dessert is usually eaten in the peak 'mango' season (April and May). Mango sticky rice is easy to make and can be an ideal recipe when you feel like bringing a variation to the usual mango kheer.
Although it originated in Thailand, mango sticky rice is enjoyed throughout South and Southeast Asia. Also called Khao Neow Ma Muang, this traditional summer dessert is made with sticky (glutinous) rice, mangoes, coconut milk salt and sugar or palm sugar. Along with these basic ingredients, many top the dish with legumes (moong dal) or seeds or nuts to add some crunch to the recipe. Some people also replace the normal sticky rice with black sticky rice that gives a beautiful purple colour to the dish.
To prepare the dish, boil the sticky rice in a rice cooker or pressure cooker; simultaneously prepare the coconut milk sauce by boiling it with salt and sugar. The two are then mixed and allowed to sit till the rice absorbs the coconut milk sauce. Mango sticky rice is then finally served with diced mangoes and some coconut sauce. Alongside the diced mangoes, some people also like making a mango sauce to drizzle on top of the dish. If you want to make a classic mango sticky rice at home, check out this written step-by-step recipe.
Although mango with sticky rice tastes the best, you can also replace it with other summer fruits like jackfruits and pineapples. On that note, in Thailand mangoes are sometimes replaces with a fruit called durian, which somewhat looks like jackfruit.
What are you waiting for? Prepare this 'summery' mango sticky rice at home today and satiate your sweet cravings. Bon appetite!
