Superfoods are foods that are nutrient-dense and are proven to have considerable health advantages. They are widely recommended within the wellness industry. For instance, typing superfood into a well-known e-commerce search engine offers page after page of items categorized as superfoods, such as coffee creamers, green tea powders, dried fruits, and supplements that are easily available in the kitchen. It becomes a prerogative to keep a check and regulate the quality of food intake till a certain age to monitor growth and development to achieve a fitness goal and maximize the health benefits these superfoods bring. Here are some ways superfoods aid in the growth of today's generation by taking a sustainable approach towards these food items.

Stay grounded to boost nutrition

For millennia, local populations have used these crops in a sustainable manner. But now since they are classified as "superfoods," they are popular worldwide and in high demand. Nowadays, vegetables are hip! You can always come up with a tonne of vegetarian and vegan recipes to help keep things interesting and fulfil your nutritional supply. Fortunately, our seasonal calendar offers a wide variety of intriguing foods to try, referred to as "regional superfoods". There are more local superfoods besides berries. Pears and apples, nuts, and seeds such as pumpkin seeds, flax seeds, and chia seeds are equally nutritious as other fruits. Along with origin and cultivation methods, balance is crucial in this situation.





For instance, millet, the very first grain created by humans, is second only to quinoa in terms of calcium and magnesium content. Naturally high in iron, millet is very simple to digest. It can even be found as flavors within snacking options such as chips. With its nutty flavor, buckwheat goes well in your morning porridge or as a filling for vegetable patties.

Sustainability to enhance nutritional IQ

Sustainable diets are those that have minimal negative effects on the environment, support food and nutrition security, and promote a healthy lifestyle for both current and future generations. Sustainable meals are nutrient-adequate, safe, and nutritious while maximizing natural and human resources. They are also protective of biodiversity and ecosystems, accessible, economically equitable, and affordable. Maintaining one's health and ensuring that the world has enough resources to feed future generations of humans are both possible with a sustainable diet. A sustainable diet takes into account how it will affect the environment, the individual, and the entire food chain. The following variables affect how sustainable a certain diet is:

dietary accessibility

relative price

protection of the ecosystem's variety

general wellbeing

The world should be able to continue producing enough food and resources for a growing population as well as for future generations if all of these considerations are taken into account.

Effectiveness of a Sustainable diet

To get started with changes in diet to maximize the benefits of the sustainable diet, some steps to be considered to help a person reduce their impact on the environment and improve their health. To significantly improve health, increase the intake of nutrient- and vitamin-rich fruits, vegetables, and grains. Tofu and beans- the best-plant-based proteins are sourced from plants and are considered environmentally friendly. Changing to a sustainable diet typically carries little to no risk. Reducing the consumption of animal products and increasing the consumption of plant foods can still meet all dietary needs if a person makes conscious efforts to ensure that they do so. A sustainable diet emphasizes consuming more entire plant foods. Though in far smaller amounts, people may still opt to consume animal products.





On the occasion of World Food Day, it is our responsibility to have a strong emphasis on sustainable, nutritious diets in order to encourage people to adopt improved eating habits and aid sustainable nutritious growth. Eco-friendly food that is sourced regionally, locally, or on basis of the season becomes cheaper and easier to produce in large quantities, making it a more convenient lifestyle choice.





About the Author: S.N Rao is Managing Director of Supreem Super Foods





