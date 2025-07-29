When temperatures soar, our digestion slows down and appetites change-but our nutritional needs don't drop. The key to thriving through summer is a plate that cools, hydrates, and nourishes without overburdening the body. Let's explore how to build a summer thali that's as vibrant as the season and functionally smart for your health.

What Makes a Perfect Summer Meal?

Look for foods that cool your body down, have high water content, and add electrolytes. They should provide easy-to-digest fibres while remaining light yet flavorful. This means less oil and smaller amounts of spices. The goal is a meal composition that meets your nutritional needs by balancing micronutrients and macronutrients.





Also Read: Ideal Balanced Diet: What Should You Really Eat?

Your meal can include a variety of foods for balanced nutrition.

Image Credit: iStock

How To Create A Perfect Healthy Thali For Hot Weather

Grains:

For healthy carbs that are easy on digestion and provide sustained energy, choose brown rice or millet rotis. These are gluten-free, fibre-rich, and packed with minerals and antioxidant compounds. For a lighter chapati, try Bajra roti.





Proteins:

Moong and red masoor dals are among the easiest to digest. Prepare them with a light tadka (seasoning) for optimal digestion. Kadhi made with yoghurt and besan (chickpea flour) is also cooling and light. Sprouted moong or chickpeas significantly boost nutritional quality, enzymes, and probiotics. For non-vegetarian options, eggs, paneer, chicken, and fish prepared in light curries or grilled provide quality proteins that are gentle on the stomach.





Dairy:

Yoghurt, chaas (buttermilk), and dahi (curd) are essential for their probiotics, which protect your gut and help prevent infections-more common in summers. Dahi also aids in controlling bloating by keeping digestion in top gear.





Seasonal Vegetables:

Lauki (bottle gourd), turai (ridge gourd), and pumpkin all have high water content, are low in calories, and soothe the gut. They also add fibre and minerals. Cucumbers make an excellent summer salad or snack.





Fruits:

Fruits like watermelon, melons, lychee, and mangoes are super hydrating. Mango is perhaps the only calorie-dense fruit among these. Fruits provide simple sugars, electrolytes, vitamins, and antioxidants.





Hydration Heroes

Watermelon: Low in calories, high in hydration. A feta cheese or paneer watermelon salad makes a perfect light meal option.





Yoghurt & Cucumber Salad with Walnuts: Cucumber hydrates and cools, while yoghurt adds probiotics and helps regulate body temperature. Walnuts contribute healthy fats and protein.





Mint and Lemon: Rich in Vitamin C and antioxidants, these ingredients boost immunity. Together, they make a refreshing chutney, shikanji (lemonade), or simply add a hydrating and nourishing touch to your meals.







Also Read: What Is Lean Protein? 7 Foods Rich In Lean Protein You Can Add To Daily Diet

Raita adds a refreshing element to our meals.

Image Credit: iStock

Light & Refreshing Meal Ideas

Salads: Try a chickpea salad with green leaves, cherry tomatoes, a dash of olive oil, and lemon. This is a cooling, nourishing meal loaded with healthy proteins, fibre, antioxidants, and phytonutrients.

Pumpkin Soup with Almonds: A perfect blend of health and hydration. Paired with grilled chicken or paneer, it becomes a complete meal.

Curd Rice: On a sweltering day, curd rice cools the body like no other. Adding a cucumber pachadi (yoghurt-based side dish) makes it a complete summer thali. Here's a curd rice recipe you must try.

Moong Dal Khichdi with Mint Raita: Nourishing and soothing after a day spent in the heat, this is a complete meal that nurtures both body and soul.

How To Enhance Your Summer Meals

Use cooling herbs like coriander, mint, fennel, and curry leaves to further enhance your meals. Avoid reheating oils and fried foods, which are harder to digest. Flavour your dishes with lime instead of too much salt-it boosts both Vitamin C and taste.





Your "Sun Plate" isn't just a summer meal-it's a strategy. A thoughtfully composed thali can keep you energised, hydrated, and nutrient-rich even at the peak of summer. Rooted in traditional wisdom and backed by modern nutrition science, it's the perfect Indian answer to seasonal wellness.





Disclaimer:





The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.