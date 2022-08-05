Burgers are the first choice for many when it comes to relishing some fast food. But, eating a burger is quite a messy affair. The moment you reach for a chunky bite, the patty ends up slipping out from the other side. Even if you manage to salvage the patty, the sauces never spare you and smear nearly every inch of your face. Well, this is what most of us experience but still choose to munch on a burger for the scrumptiousness it has to offer. But you need not worry as chef Pankaj Bhadouria has come to our rescue with her much-needed tips on eating a burger.





Through a video on her Instagram page, the chef shared some table etiquettes while eating a burger. "Table Etiquette : How to Eat a Burger Here's a tips to enjoy your burger in the correct way!" the caption read.





In her first tip, she suggested gently cutting the burger in half using a knife rather than going for the whole thing. This will help a ton in making things more convenient and less messy.





Now, for those who don't want to cut their burger into two, you can consider Bhadouria's next tip. The chef shared that flipping the burger can also help keep the burger intact while eating. But, once you flip it, place three of your fingers on the top and use the thumb and pinkie finger to hold the bottom bun. This will give you a string grip over the burger and will make sure that it doesn't slip.

After holding the burger the right way, begin by biting the upper bun first and then move to the patty and the lower bun.

Watch the video here:





