Over the years, we have seen a rise in the popularity of Asian cuisine across India. Today, we have many restaurants serving varied Asian dishes. From ramens and noodles to sushi and dim sums - options are many leaving us spoilt for choices. The cuisine not only offers an extensive range of delicious options to try, but also has many ready-to-eat foods that we absolutely love. Like us, if you too are a fan of ramens and dim sums, then you surely know how important it is to learn the art of eating with chopsticks. But we agree, holding chopsticks comfortably is not as easy as it seems. In fact, for a beginner, it is quite difficult to learn the ropes of using chopsticks. This is why many of us often end up using fork, spoon or hand to eat those authentic Asian foods. But fret not; as always, we have your back!





We found a detailed tutorial video that teaches you the art of holding chopsticks. The video has been shared by MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria on her official Instagram handle. "How to use Chopsticks? Eating with chopsticks can be fun! Ever tried that? Check a quick tip to use Chopsticks!" she wrote alongside the video post. Let's find it out.

Celebrity Chef Pankaj Bhadouria's Quick Tip To Use Chopsticks:

"Hold the chopsticks from the top," she states at the beginning of the video. Chef Pankaj went on to explain, "Rest one stick firmly in your thumb and give it a support with the ring finger. Then rest the second chopstick in between the index and middle finger and give support with the thumb. Now level the edges of the chopsticks and practice.

Check out the detailed video here, explaining how to use chopsticks:





Now that you got the trick, get hold of a pair of chopsticks and practice at home. And then, enjoy your ramens and dim sums to the fullest.