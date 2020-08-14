How To Make A Crisp Guilt-Free Barbecue Chicken At Home

You can use a microwave to prepare barbecue chicken at home.

Highlights Barbecue chicken makes for a yummy evening dinner

Smoky, tangy and absolutely delicious, one can prepare it at home too

Here is a guilt-free BBQ chicken recipe you can try at home

Barbecue is one of the oldest methods of cooking meat. From its origin in the Caribbean to the classic tandoor of India, the barbecue style of cooking has come a long way. Barbecue dishes are smoky, fiery, crispy, full of flavour and perfect for a BBQ night in winters or a Sunday afternoon meal! Nowadays, one can get a barbecue grill at home but those who don't have grill/tandoor can cook in an oven or microwave too. Barbecue chicken is one of the most popular dishes across the globe. The smoky flavours of the lean meat make it an ideal dish to play around with tangy sauces, spices and herbs that blend in seamlessly with the versatile chicken.





While the process of cooking a barbecue chicken may look tedious at first but it is actually quite easy. All you need is to toss a mouth-watering marinade, where you can experiment with different types of sauces, seasonings, chillis and herbs that will make for the essence of your barbecue chicken.





Barbecue Chicken Recipe:

Here we have a spectacular barbecue chicken recipe that you can prepare at home and enjoy guilt-free! In this recipe, chicken is marinated in a homemade BBQ sauce full of spicy onion-chilli sauce combined with a tangy juice mix. With a combination of orange juice, Worcestershire sauce, vinegar, tomato ketchup, paprika and sea salt, the juice mix is a flavourful affair that will tantalise your taste buds! The addition of rosemary sprig and thyme in the marinade gives a refreshing and aromatic touch. The marinated chicken is then barbecued till perfect crisp. You can use your microwave to do the same. This BBQ chicken uses just about one tablespoon of oil in the marinade and nowhere else, making it a healthier alternative to other barbecue chicken recipes.

Find the full step-by-step recipe of Barbecue Chicken here.





A perfect dish to serve for a barbecue night, this chicken doesn't require any other accompaniment and goes well with chilled beverages. Try it over the weekend at home and let us know your experience in the comments section below.







