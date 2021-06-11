Parathas are like a lifeline in most Indian households. They come in all mixes, vegetables and varieties that we might not have heard of. The hot and flat parathas straight out of a tawa go well with any sabzi, achar, chutney and, of course, a chilled glass of lassi. While nothing beats the taste of that "maa ke haath ka paratha", we might have just found another yummier version of paratha, which you would love to taste. Over the years, parathe wali gali has garnered its reputation because of the fried parathas we get there, but did you know that Agra also has its own fame of parathas?





If you are heading to the Taj Mahal or are planning to go there, then do make a stop at the local eateries and try the delicacies that the city has to offer. From pethas to dal moth, as we discover the taste of Agra, one of the things that you need to have is parathas from Ram Babu Paratha Bhandar.





Paratha from Ram Babu Paratha Bhandar.

This bhandar, over the years, has become a place for those wanting to eat the authentic taste of the city. If you are wondering what makes Ram Babu Paratha Bhandar so unique, then let us tell you that they not only give you a variety of options to choose from but they shallow fry their parathas on a special tawa. Generously filling the stuffing in their dough, the parathas are rolled out, cooked and then served with vegetable sabzi, a dal and a chutney.





As tempting as this may sound, we are sure you would want to try these parathas yourself. So even if you can't travel to Agra right now, let us bring you the masaledar Agra ka paratha recipe!

Here Is The Recipe Of Agra Paratha | Agra Paratha Recipe

For the dough, knead one cup of wheat and all-purpose together and let it rest for half an hour. To make the stuffing, you can choose anything you like- here we will take two potatoes, half a cup of peas, chopped onions and shredded cauliflower. To this mix, half tablespoon of pepper, chilli powder, cumin powder, coriander powder, chopped ginger, green chillies and salt according to taste. Mix this till the flavour combines.





Roll out your dough and fill the stuffing inside it, cover the dough and roll again. Now the important point to cook this is that you must shallow fry your parathas.





Shallow fry the parathas till they are golden brown. Now serve it with aloo ki sabzi, green chutney and kele ki chutney. Your Agra paratha thali is ready to be served and enjoyed!





For the full recipe of Agra Paratha click here.





Make this recipe at your home and let us know how you liked it.