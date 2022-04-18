Let's agree, chaat is one Indian street food that none of us can resist eating. A bowl of chatpati chaat can make anyone slurp at the very first sight of it. If you look around and explore, you will find a variety of chaat recipes, unique to every region in India. For instance, Delhi has aloo chaat, Kolkata has jhaal muri and many more. In a similar way, Bombay offers numerous delicious chaat recipes, for example, aloo handi chaat, chole chaat and more. Here we bring you one more entrant to the list. It is called Bombay-style chana chaat. This chaat is packed with protein and everything decadent. Besides, the ones who swear by clean and healthy eating, this recipe is a healthier option for guilt-free indulgence.





The best part about this recipe is that you need the most basic everyday ingredients to prepare it. Hence, you won't need to run to a grocery shop every time before preparing this chaat recipe at home. So, without any further ado, let's get started with the recipe.

Bombay Chana Chaat Recipe: How To Make Bombay Chana Chaat

To make this recipe, firstly pressure cook black chickpeas (kala chana) along with salt and water. Once done, remove the excess water and keep it aside.





Take a bowl, add dry spices like red chilli powder, black salt, coriander powder, cumin powder, water, lemon juice, mix well and set aside. Now, take a wok, add cooking oil, cumin seeds & mix well. Add green chillies & sauté for a minute.





Add prepared spice mixture, mix them well and cook for about 1-2 minutes.





You just need 20 minutes to make this dish and beat your hunger pangs. Try it out and let us know how you liked it in the comment section below.



