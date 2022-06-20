The streets of Punjab are literally a heaven for all the foodies out there. The moment you enter the bustling streets of Punjab, you will notice what's likely to enter into a foodie's world. From tiny eateries near the Golden Temple selling lip-smacking kulchas to ever-popular dhaba-style Amritsari machhi and Ludhiana's famous chicken tikka, tadka dal and more, there's a never-ending list of street food, leaving us spoilt for choices. However, visiting Punjab is incomplete without trying their lip-smacking range of kulchas. Crunchy from the outside, mushy and filling from the inside, Kulcha in Punjab makes for an indulging treat. Served with chole and pyaaz ki chutney, this wholesome combination is truly a delight.





From aloo pyaz kulcha to paneer kulcha, veg kulcha, and more, various eateries, street-side vendors and dhabas in Punjab have started experimenting with kulcha and guess what? Food fanatics are loving every bit of these experiments. One such experiment is Cheesy paneer kulcha. If you are a vegetarian and love to eat paneer along with oodles of cheese, this recipe is a must-try! So, without any further ado, let's get started with the steps and ingredients involved in this recipe.

Cheesy Paneer Kulcha Recipe: How To Make Cheesy Paneer Kulcha At Home:

To begin with the recipe, you first need to knead the dough by mixing sooji and curd in a mixing bowl. Once the sooji has soaked in the yogurt then add maida, oil, baking soda, sugar and salt to it and knead together into a smooth dough.





Cover the dough with a lid and let it refrigerate for two hours to leaven. For the stuffing, heat a pan, and add oil along with the chopped onion. Then add green chillies and let the onions turn translucent and a little pinkish in colour. For the complete recipe, click here.





Now you know the drill, try this recipe at home and let us know how you liked it in the comment section below. Happy Cooking!



