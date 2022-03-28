If you are a Delhiite or you have lived in and around the region, you must be well-versed with the popularity of momos here. Be it steamed momos, fried momos, gravy momos or more, the list is never-ending, leaving us spoilt for choice. Adding to this list, we bring you one more delicious recipe. This momos recipe is laden with the mix of flavours that will burst into your mouth. It is called Tandoori Chicken Momos. You all must have tried the classic Tandoori recipes such as Tandoori Chicken, Tandoori Paneer and more. Now is the time to take things up a notch by trying this unique Tandoori momos recipe.





As the name suggests, this recipe includes momos laden with a pool of spices along with butter, and grilled until perfection. It has the perfect flavours of North Indian cuisine that you will absolutely love to devour. This tandoori chicken momos recipe, undoubtedly, gives a new twist to your regular momos recipe. Take a look.

Tandoori Chicken Momos Recipe: How To Make Tandoori Chicken Momos:

This recipe can be prepared in two ways. One way is to prepare them by pan frying them, the other way is to tandoori/bbq them.





Let's start the recipe. Take some prepared chicken momos, pan fry them on a pan for about 4-5 mins. Then , take a bowl, take curd along with all other ingredients for the marinade. Mix well for all the spices to combine well. Place the momos in the prepared marinade, mix and enjoy.

For the other method of making Tandoori momos, click here. Ps: just replace veg momos with chicken momos recipe. click here.





For more momos recipes, click here.





For veg momos recipes, click here.





Now that you know how to make them, it's time for you to beat your Monday blues by trying out this recipe. Let us know your experience in the comment section below. Happy Snacking!