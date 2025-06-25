You have probably had enough of the same cappuccinos, iced lattes, and cold brews. Cold coffee sometimes feels, well, a bit too regular, doesn't it? And if this makes you think that you have tried every kind of coffee-based beverage out there, then think again! There is one you might have missed: coffee milk - a beloved drink from Rhode Island in the United States, where it has been quietly winning hearts for nearly a century. It may sound like a simple mix of coffee and milk, but it is actually something quite unique: a milk-based drink made using coffee syrup. It is thick, sweet, and full of bold coffee flavour.





Never heard of it? That's okay. But once you get to know what it is and how it tastes, chances are you will want to go back to it time and again.





What Is A Coffee Milk?

At the very first glance, it might sound like a version of coffee milk. But trust us, it is quite different. This drink is made by mixing coffee syrup with milk, much like how you would mix chocolate syrup to make chocolate milk. That's it! Instead of brewing fresh coffee and adding milk and sugar, you use a pre-made syrup that is strong, sweet and full of bold coffee flavour.





Just stir the syrup into chilled milk and that is it! The result is a sweet, creamy drink with a mild coffee flavour. It is not bitter or overly strong, but more like a dessert in a glass.





A Brief Sip Into The History Of Coffee Milk:

To understand where coffee milk comes from, you have to go back to the early 20th century, specifically to the kitchens of southern Italian immigrants in Rhode Island. Between 1898 and 1932, around 55,000 Italians arrived at the Port of Providence and brought their food culture along with them. One of those habits was drinking sweetened coffee, often made from leftover grounds and lots of sugar. Over time, this simple, strong, and sweet coffee became the base for something new.





By the 1920s, the idea of mixing this coffee extract with milk gave rise to what we now call coffee milk. At first, it was a homemade drink, an everyday treat made in immigrant households. Eventually, coffee milk became a regular item on soda fountain and diner menus.





Two Rhode Island-based companies, Autocrat and Eclipse, began producing coffee syrup: a thick, sweet extract made by simmering used coffee grounds with sugar and water, similar in texture to molasses. Stir it into cold milk, and you had coffee milk ready in no time.





The popularity of this drink soared, and on March 30, 1993, it was officially declared the state drink of Rhode Island.





Coffee Milk Recipe...But First, How To Make Coffee Syrup At Home?

Before you can enjoy a chilled glass of coffee milk, you need the main ingredient - the coffee syrup. This sweet, concentrated coffee extract is what gives coffee milk its signature flavour. As mentioned on thedairyalliance.com, it is made by slowly simmering brewed coffee with sugar until it thickens slightly into a syrupy consistency. Once that is ready, all you have to do is mix it into cold milk, and your drink is done. You can always adjust the ratio of milk and coffee syrup to suit your palate.





Also Read: Drink Up! This Masala Coffee Is Every Coffee-Lover's Dream-Come-True (Recipe Inside)

Homemade Coffee Syrup Recipe:

Ingredients:

1 cup strong brewed coffee (instant coffee works too)

1 cup sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract (optional)

Method:

In a small saucepan, combine the brewed coffee and sugar. Bring it to a simmer over low heat and let it cook for 10 to 15 minutes. Stir occasionally until it thickens slightly. Add the vanilla extract at the end. Allow it to cool, then store in a clean bottle or jar in the fridge.

How To Make Coffee Milk At Home:

Ingredients:

1 glass cold milk

2 to 3 tbsp coffee syrup (adjust to taste)

Method:

Pour the milk into a glass. Add the coffee syrup and stir well until fully combined. Taste and adjust - you can add more syrup if you like it stronger. Serve chilled. You can also add ice if you prefer it extra cold.

Coffee milk is easy to make, fun to try, and a refreshing break from the usual coffee routine. Whether you sip it as an afternoon pick-me-up or enjoy it as a sweet end to a meal, it is definitely worth a try.