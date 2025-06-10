Brinjal (baingan) is one of the most consumed fruits in India. While some people despise the idea of having it, others get excited whenever it's made at home. Typically, brinjal is used to make sabzi, which is enjoyed with roti, dal or raita. But have you ever savoured brinjal in a curry form? In South India, enjoying brinjal this way is pretty common. If you're a fan, we have a delicious recipe that will leave you yearning for more: Andhra-Style Brinjal Curry. This unique curry is packed with flavours and will make for a pleasant change from regular brinjal recipes. The recipe for this Andhra-style brinjal curry was shared by the Instagram page @masterchefmom.

What Is Andhra-Style Brinjal Curry?

Also known as Gutti Vankaya Kura, this curry is a staple in Andhra households. In this recipe, tender brinjals are stuffed with a flavourful masala paste and cooked in a rich and tangy tomato-based gravy. It's incredibly delicious and a must-try for all you vegetarians out there.

What Type Of Brinjals Are Best For Making Andhra-Style Brinjal Curry?

Baby brinjals are the best choice for making Andhra-style brinjal curry, as they are tender and have a delicate flavour that absorbs the spices perfectly. Their small size also makes them ideal for stuffing with the masala paste.

How To Make Andhra-Style Brinjal Curry At Home | Brinjal Curry Recipe

Step 1: Prepare The Tomato Masala

Heat sesame oil in a pan and add mustard seeds, methi seeds, curry leaves, ginger-garlic paste and onions. Saute well. Add Kashmiri red chilli powder, turmeric, tomatoes and salt. Mix well and cook on low flame for about 10 minutes.

Step 2: Prepare The Gutti Vankaya Masala Paste

Heat sesame oil in a pan and add raw peanuts, coriander seeds, fennel seeds, green cardamom, dried red chillies, a cinnamon stick, salt and coconut. Transfer the mixture to a food processor and let it cool. Then, add water and grind to form a smooth paste.

Step 3: Stuff And Cook The Brinjals

Cut the baby brinjals, keeping the green part intact. Soak them in salted water for some time. Then, slit them from the centre and stuff them with the prepared gutti vankaya masala paste.

Step 4: Cook The Brinjal Curry

Cook the stuffed brinjals in a kadhai covered with a lid. Add water and tamarind juice to the tomato masala and cook until it thickens. Now, add the cooked brinjals and jaggery to the tomato masala. Mix well and let it cook for a few more minutes. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot!

Can You Skip Adding Tamarind Juice To The Recipe?

While tamarind juice adds a tangy flavour to the curry, you can skip it if you're not a fan of sour tastes. However, keep in mind that tamarind juice helps balance the flavours.

What Pairs Well With Andhra-Style Brinjal Curry?

Andhra rice, appalam and raita make excellent accompaniments to this flavourful curry. The spicy and tangy flavours of the curry pair perfectly with the crunchy appalam and cooling raita.





So, what are you waiting for? Make this delicious Andhra-style brinjal curry for your next meal and enjoy it with your family!