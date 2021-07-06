Parathas are one of those dishes that everyone loves to have in breakfast. They are fulfilling, nutritious, and served best with a dollop of butter, chutney, dahi or achaar. While we have many variations in parathas like aloo paratha, gobi paratha, dal ka paratha and many others, we all have one favourite paratha that we love to have any time of the day. However, having the same kind of paratha every day can be monotonous for some people. So, for you to indulge in something new and nutritious, we bring you a delicious egg paratha recipe.





(Also Read: Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Talwa Paratha- A Stuffed Deep-Fried Paratha For A Yummy Meal (Recipe Inside)





Eggs are known to be incredibly nutritious; having them for breakfast also gives you a good amount of energy for the day. Eggs can help raise the good cholesterol level and reduce heart diseases; they are high in protein and if you are trying to lose weight, then having eggs is a must since it keeps your stomach full!

Eggs are known to be incredibly nutritious

With the numerous benefits of eggs and the deliciousness of parathas, an egg paratha is a perfect choice for you to have at any time of the day.

Here Is The Recipe Of Egg Paratha | Egg Paratha Recipe

To make the nutritious egg paratha, you would need whole wheat flour, two eggs, chopped onion, green chillies, oil, garam masala, coriander leaves, and salt according to taste.





(Also Read: Papad Ka Paratha Recipe: Try This Unique Paratha From Delhi's Popular Parathe Wali Gali)





First, add wheat, salt, oil, and some water to form a soft dough in a bowl. Let this rest for 15 minutes. Then divide the dough and roll it out.





In a separate bowl, whisk the eggs, onions, green chilli, garam masala and salt.





Place the rolled dough on a hot tawa, and let slightly cook from both sides. As the edges start to crisp, quickly make a slit using a sharp knife along the folds and pour in half the egg quantity. Tilt the paratha a little so that the egg mix slides in. Then flip it over and repeat the process on the other side.





Now cook your paratha until the egg and the outer crust is fully cooked. Once done, serve it hot with anything of your liking!





For the full recipe of egg paratha, click here.





Make this paratha easily at your home and let us know how you liked it



