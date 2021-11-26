Let's agree- egg is considered the king of diversity. Eggs can be eaten in various ways and can be turned into any dish depending on the kind of meal you want to have. But the simplest and the most delicious way to cook eggs is omelette. It is one of those recipes that we make for a quick and nutritious breakfast. The best part is we can even customize it as per our taste. And as we learn how to cook different kinds of omelette, the one recipe that tug at heartstrings is fluffy omelette. It has its roots in France and have a cloudy, smooth and light texture. So, for you to indulge in its taste, here we bring a desi-style fluffy omellete recipe.





It may look easy to make a fluffy omelette, but mastering it perfectly certainly needs practice. Moreover, there are different tricks as well to cook it. So, first, let us check out how you can achieve a fluffy texture in omelette





(Also Read: High Protein Diet: This Masala Omelette Is Oozing With Protein, Veggies And All Things Desi!)

3 Tips To Make Fluffy Omelette

1. Whisk The Whites

Separating the yolks from the whites and whisking them separately is the easiest way to obtain the fluffy omelettes' airy and light texture. In separate bowls, whisk together all components of the egg until they thicken and soft peaks form. Add salt and pepper to the whipped whites and fold in the yolks. Pour the batter onto a non-stick pan or skillet and cook.

2. Cook It Correctly

Add oil/butter to a pan that has been heated. Reduce the heat to low and add the egg mixture. Cook on low heat with the lid on. It would help the omelette fluff up.

3. Add Soda Water

Mixing simple carbonated water or soda water into your whisked eggs is another technique to add fluff to your item. When the mixture is cooked, the carbonation causes it to rise, giving your omelette an airy quality.

When you start making a fluffy omelette, keep these tips in your mind to help achieve the right consistency! With these, you can quickly whip up a delicious desi-style fluffy omelette at home.

Here Is The Recipe To Make Desi-Style Fluffy Omelette | Desi-Style Fluffy Omelette Recipe

First, whisk the eggs in a bowl and add red chilli powder, pepper, salt, chopped onion, ginger, tomatoes, and capsicum. Mix it well. Then add soda mixed with water and mix again. Next, start heating a pan on the side and put in the butter. Pour the prepared egg mixture and cook. Once it starts fluffing up, flip and cook. Take it out and enjoy with a hot cup of coffee!





For the full recipe of desi-style fluffy omelette, click here.





Make this delicious recipe next time you want to enjoy a hearty breakfast. Let us know how you liked the taste of it!