Sizzling, appetising and much more, sizzler makes for a real treat. Ask any chicken lover, and they will explain to you how they can't stop going ga-ga over the ever-so-spicy and flavourful Chicken sizzler served with various accompaniments. Be it Korean chicken sizzler, Chinese chicken sizzler or simply a grilled chicken sizzler, a sizzler can never disappoint and what's better if it has chicken inside it. The ever-so-versatile chicken blends in with every preparation to give a delicious and wholesome experience each time. If you love chicken sizzlers, as much as we do, it's time for us to reveal the surprise for you. We've got you an amazing grilled chicken sizzler recipe that is sure to impress your taste buds as well as appetite.





The best part about this recipe is that it does not require a sizzling tray. So, even if you do not have it at home, a griller pan would work the same. Making grilled chicken at home is not something that needs back-breaking efforts, the ingredients are also not too many. So, bring out your aprons, and get started with this stellar recipe.

Grilled Chicken Sizzler Recipe: How To Make Grilled Chicken Sizzler At Home

Let's start with marinating the chicken breast. Take a bowl, add chicken along with salt, black pepper, fresh oregano, and olive oil. Give it a quick rub over the chicken. Now put a grill pan over the gas stove, add oil (any oil). Spread it over the pan with a brush. Add the marinated chicken. And let it cook. Once little cooked, add veggies of your choice - red bell peppers, yellow bell pepper, capsicum, asparagus, zucchini, tomatoes or whatever you like. Keep turning the veggies and chicken to avoid burn. Add more black pepper on the top. For base sauce, you can use any sauce of your choice, soya sauce, mustard sauce or chilli sauce - anything. In the same pan, stir fry cabbage leaves. Now, take a plate, spread cabbage leaves. Place chicken on top of it along with veggies. Pour the sauce. Enjoy!!

Try this at home and let us know how you liked it in the comment section below. Happy Cooking!