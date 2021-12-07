There's something about winters that make us want to have warm, comforting and decadent food. From the ever-popular gajar ka halwa to different kinds of chikkis and ladoos- there are so many sweet delicacies that come with this season. If you love indulging in these oh-so-delicious recipes in the winter season, we have just the right thing for you. The warm and delicious gur wale chawal is giving us major cozy vibes. This meethe chawal recipe is a stellar winter preparation that always manages to tempt us with its rich and dense flavour.





Also read: 7 Warm and Delicious Indian Sweets To Try This Winter





Gur (jaggery) is a winter staple in almost all Indian households. Many people take a bite of it after every meal as a dessert and to digest the foods eaten. It is also used to add sweet and overwhelming essence to recipes like ladoos, barfi, chikki, sherbet and more. This winter ingredient is considered to be a great substitute of sugar which is derived from sugarcanes - making it a must-try option in your winter diet. With so many benefits of gur (jaggery), let's learn how to make Gur ke chawal.

Here's How You Can Make Gur Wale Chawal In Winter | Gur Wale Chawal Recipe:

To begin with the recipe, take a large vessel and add water in it. Then, add long basmati rice along with aromatic spices like cardamom and cinnamon. When it comes to a boil, lower the heat and simmer till the rice is cooked and the water is absorbed.

The next step is to heat ghee in a pan, add gur pieces and then add boiled rice. Mix everything well.





P.S: Feel free to add chopped dry fruits for the additional crunchy flavour.





For the full recipe of Gur wale chawal, click here.





For more winter-special recipes, click here.





Try making this easy Gur wale chawal the next time you feel like having a quick, healthy and comforting lunch/dinner. Also, do not forget to tell us how you and your family liked it in the comment section below. Happy Cooking!