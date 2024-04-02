A Buddha Bowl is essentially a vegetarian one-bowl dish, with lots of foods in various colours and small quantities, served in a deep-rimmed bowl. Preparing your food to fit a Buddha Bowl can make it more interesting, encouraging you to enjoy healthy home-cooked meals. Buddha Bowls are prepared using nourishing foods, and the idea is to balance different types of dishes and not eat too much of anyone. You can adapt the concept of Buddha Bowls to fit your Indian meals, making them more fun and delicious. Let's learn how to do it.

Here Are 5 Elements To Make Delicious Indian Buddha Bowls:

1. Grains

Since it is a bowl, it is ideal to skip the roti and bread and opt for white or brown rice. You can choose plain rice, jeera rice, or pulao. Make sure the rest of the elements go well with rice.

2. Gravy

Gravies add a lot of flavor and a new texture to your bowl. Make sure you do not make the gravy too watery, or it will run over the entire bowl. You can make your favourite dal or any gravy sabzi like Shahi Paneer, Palak Paneer, or Dahi Aloo.

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Dry Cooked Vegetable

Some crispy, masala-loaded dry vegetables can add crunch and more flavour to your bowl. You can make fried potatoes, raw banana chips, fried bitter gourd, green beans, etc.

Also Read: What Is A Buddha Bowl? Here's How To Make This Nutrient Rich Meal Bowl

4. Raita

A refreshing raita can help complete your Buddha Bowl. You can add plain yogurt or make raita by whisking it with chopped onions, tomatoes, and cucumbers.

5. Salads

Add some freshly cut veggies like carrots, beetroot, and cabbage to add a crunchy and refreshing kick to your Buddha Bowl.

Also Read: Salad Lovers, Take Note: Try These 7 Healthy Salad Recipes For Every Season

How to Build A Buddha Bowl

For a good-looking Indian Buddha Bowl, begin by arranging the rice first. You can either spread a layer of rice in the bowl and add the rest of the elements in different parts or add the rice in a cup, place it in your bowl, and lift the cup off so you have dome-shaped rice. Now you can add the gravy around the rice and add the dry veggies as a topping on the rice. Arrange small servings of all the elements to make a beautiful Buddha Bowl and enjoy!





Try building a delicious Indian-style Buddha Bowl and share your experience in the comments section.