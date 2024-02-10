In the recent times, Buddha Bowls have surged in popularity. In fact, it has become a staple for several people who want to lose weight or just are health conscious. These colourful and nutrient-rich bowls are perfect if you want to enjoy a variety of flavours and textures in a single meal. For the unversed, Buddha Bowls are vibrant and balanced meals that are typically served in large, shallow bowls. These bowls are packed with several ingredients like whole foods, vegetables, fruits, healthy fats, etc. which you can easily customize as per your preference. If you are someone who is new to the “Buddha Bowl” experience, then fret not. We have listed how it is beneficial for your body and how you can whip one for yourself!





Buddha Bowls require minimal ingredients from your pantry.

Photo Credit: iStock



What Are The Health Benefits Of A Buddha Bowl?

1. Packed With Nutrition





Buddha bowls are packed with nutrient-dense ingredients that offer a variety of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants for overall well-being. By incorporating a colourful variety of fruits, veggies, nuts, whole grains and lean proteins, Buddha bowls are perfect if you want a wholesome meal.





2. Versatile





Buddha bowls are extremely versatile. This is one of the reasons why buddha bowl makes for a perfect meal. With endless ingredient combinations and flavour profiles to choose from, you can customize your Buddha Bowl as per your preference.





3. Balanced Macronutrients





Buddha bowls have a perfect balance of carbohydrates, proteins, and healthy fats that can make it a satisfying and well-rounded option. This balance can help you stabilize blood sugar levels, promote fullness, and provide you with energy for the whole day.





4. Convenient





Short on time? No worries! Buddha bowls are not just delicious and nutritious but also incredibly convenient. You can easily make a Buddha Bowl by preparing the ingredients in advance and just assembling them last minute. By prepping the ingredients like roasted vegetables, cooked grains, and proteins ahead of time, you can easily assemble and make it into a wholesome bowl.





5. Mindful Eating





Buddha Bowls are nutritious and easy to make. Eating a Buddha Bowl is not just a visual but also a sensory experience. These healthy bowls have vibrant colours and textures along with aromatic flavours that provide a satisfying crunch. This mindful eating also fosters a healthy relationship with food.



Buddha Bowls promote mindful eating.

Photo Credit: iStock

Here's How You Can Make Yourself A Perfect Buddha Bowl

1. Choose A Base

To make a Buddha Bowl, you will have to start by choosing a base. You can choose from a variety of ingredients like quinoa, brown rice, oats, etc. These grains can help provide complex carbohydrates and fibre to your body.

2. Add Vegetables

Make it as colourful as you can. Layer your bowl with an assortment of chopped raw and cooked vegetables. Try incorporating roasted sweet potatoes, leafy greens, carrots, avocados, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, sweet corn, etc. for a satisfying crunch.

3. Add Proteins

After the vegetables, you can add a variety of proteins. Proteins can help promote a feeling of fullness and repair your muscles. You can include several ingredients like grilled tofu, chickpeas, black beans, lentils, grilled chicken, grilled fish, etc.

4. Incorporate Healthy Fats

Don't miss out on healthy fats from your Buddha bowl. Add chopped nuts and seeds to enhance the flavour profile and provide energy all day long.

5. Add Flavours

Complete your Buddha bowl by adding flavours to it. You can add fresh herbs, citrus zest, sprouts, pickled vegetables or even a dash of your favourite low-fat dressing. You can experiment with different flavours and make your Buddha Bowl a wholesome experience.





Were you aware of the concept of Buddha Bowls? Let us know in the comments below!