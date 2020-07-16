How To Make Kashmiri Meatballs or Rista - Secret Recipe By Mealability Restaurant Revealed!

Kashmir is also immensely popular for its rich and varied culinary heritage.

The valley of Kashmir is a melting pot of culture, art and natural beauty that could leave you at loss of words. Kashmir is also immensely popular for its rich and varied culinary heritage. From the robust gustabas and kormas to the soothing kahwas and melt-in-mouth breads, there is so much to marvel at. Rista is a traditional Kashmiri meat-ball dish and delicious component of a quintessential Kashmiri Wazwan. It is traditionally made with lamb or mutton, moulded into thick meatballs using hands, the meatballs are served in a rich curry tempered with red chilli powder.





Recipe Video: Kashmiri Meatballs Or Rista:











If you are in a mood for something indulgent, you would love what we found. It is the special recipe of Rista by chef Sanjay Raina of Mealability restaurant. Screaming sinful decadence, this recipe is ideal for a weekend brunch, intimate gathering or a dinner. This Kashmiri recipe is sure to become the talking point of the spread. To make the meatballs, you need to grind boneless lamb until it is fine. Then with the help of mustard oil, cumin seeds, fennel seeds and garlic clove, make round meat balls and out it to boil. Once boiled toss them in a gravy made with butter milk, ghee and red chilli powder. Cook for 10-15 minutes, serve with piping hot rice.

Here is a written recipe of Rista with ingredients, the recipe serves four people:





Ingredients:





500 gm boneless lamb

2 cups mustard oil

1-2 garlic cloves

1 tbsp red chilli powder

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tbsp fennel seeds

1 tbsp ghee

1/2 cup buttermilk

2 cups cooked onion masala paste

½ saffron water





Method:





1. Mince the lamb with a wooden pestle in a mortar till is becomes fine.

2. Simultaneously, add cumin seeds, fennel seeds, garlic cloves and mustard oil to it. Mix well.

3. Make fine round meat balls and boil it for 10-15 minutes.

4. In a vessel, add ghee and heat it.

5. Add red chili powder, butter milk and saffron water and cooked onion masala paste.

6. Add the meat balls into the gravy. Stir well.

7. Cook for 10-15 minutes.

8. Serve hot with boiled rice.







