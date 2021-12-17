Kashmiri cuisine is famous for its many peculiar features; the use of some robust, aromatic spices is one of them. Each Kashmiri dish showcases its own character through its unique cooking process, ingredients and flavours. Kashmiri Yakhni Pulao is just one of the many recipes we picked today from the Pandora box of Kashmiri cuisine. As promised, this pulao fills up the stomach and heart with lots of flavour and nutrition. Its aroma is so invigorating that one is instantly attracted to it. Pulao is a rice-based dish, cooked in every part of the country. Kashmiri Yakhni Pulao offers a different experience that every foodie must have.



Yakhni refers to broth or stock, which is made with meat cooked with a host of fragrant whole spices. This Yakhni Pulao is made with chicken, which is first cooked traditionally with a 'spice potli' - spices wrapped in a muslin cloth and dipped in water for cooking. This process ensures that the stock is infused with the flavours of the spices to the hilt.



Kashmiri Yakhni Pulao Recipe: How To Make Kashmiri Yakhni Pulao



As stated earlier, make yakhni by boiling chicken pieces with whole spices. A variety of spices ranging from cinnamon to nutmeg are used. When the chicken is properly cooked, remove the spice potli and cook rice in the yakhni (chicken and spices stock) along with salt and other spices. We are not adding onions and tomatoes in the recipe, but you feel free to do so.



Click here for the complete recipe of Kashmiri Yakhni Pulao.



Make sure to use long grain rice and ghee (clarified butter) for cooking. Kashmiri Yakhni Pulao is perfect for a special dinner spread; try this recipe and you'll agree.



