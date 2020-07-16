How To Make Khara Bath Upma For Authentic South Indian Breakfast

South Indian khara bath upma recipe is a must-try.

Upma is no more limited to South Indian cuisine; it is commonly made in households all across the country for breakfast. Basic rava upma is a regular occurrence in our morning fiesta, but if you want something more authentic for a traditional south Indian fare, try khara bath for a change. Also known as rava bath, chaw chaw bath, rava vangi bath and masala veg upma, khara bath is similar to rava upma that we know well but quite different in taste that we should explore.





Khara bath is a popular meal in Karnataka and is usually served with kesari bhat (sweet upma) as a complete meal. Just like regular rava upma, khara bath is also made with sooji (semolina) and vegetables and similar spices, but what really sets it apart is the use of vangi bath powder (roasted masalas) and lots and lots of ghee. Also, sooji is roasted well till it darkens in colour and looks more brown than white. Roasting sooji and masalas bring out the flavours tucked deep inside them and make this dish super rich and flavourful. In Karnataka, you can easily get readymade vangi bath powder but you can also easily make it at home. So, without further ado, let's get down to making khara bath that we suggest you also must try.





Khara Bath recipe:

(Serving - 2)





Ingredients:





Half cup sooji





1 small onion





1 small tomato





2 tbsp chopped carrots





2 tbsp chopped capsicum





2 tbsp chopped beans





8-10 curry leaves





Half tsp mustard seeds





1 tsp urad dal





1 tsp chana dal





7-8 cashews





1 green chilli





Half tbsp. ginger-garlic paste





Half tsp turmeric powder





Salt to taste





Few drops of lemon juice





Coriander leaves for garnishing





1-2 tbsp Ghee for cooking







For roasted masala powder -





1 tsp chana dal





1 tsp urad dal





1 tsp coriander seeds





1 whole red chilli





1 inch cinnamon stick





2 cloves





A pinch of asafoetida (hing)





1 tsp grated coconut





Method:





1. In a pan, dry roast all the ingredients of masala powder and grind them to make a fine powder.





2. In the same pan, dry roast sooji till it changes colour. Keep aside.





3. Heat ghee, add chana dal, urad dal, mustard seeds, and saute till they change colour. Add curry leaves, green chilli, onions, ginger-garlic paste, and saute well.





4. Add tomatoes, carrots, beans and capsicum. Roast well. Add turmeric powder, salt and let the vegetables cook.





5. Add water (around 2 cups) and roasted masala powder. When the water boils, add roasted sooji.





6. When the sooji is cooked, add some lemon juice and mix well.





7. Garnish the khara bath with some more ghee, tomato slices and coriander leaves, and serve hot.





This khara bath upma will be a perfect addition to your South Indian breakfast menu. Do try it out.









