If there is one thing that we Indians take immense pride in, it has to be our street food. From sweet and tangy to spicy, you'll find all kinds of foods to cater to your palate. One such popular street food that is enjoyed by many people is the classic Kolkata-style kathi roll. Juicy and succulent pieces of chicken are wrapped into a flaky paratha and served with chutney. Sounds quite tempting, right? These yummy rolls are usually enjoyed as a snack but can also be had for a light meal. Now, you may think that it's impossible to recreate an authentic Kolkata-style chicken kathi roll at home. But trust us, it's as simple as it gets. Here is an easy recipe for this classic street food that is perfect for the weekend.

Can You Use Any Other Bread Instead Of Paratha?

Yes, you can definitely use other breads if parathas are not your go-to option. You can use chapati or even a roomali roti to make this kathi roll. However, it's important to note that using these alternatives might not give you the same flaky texture that is normally expected from an authentic Kolkata-style kathi roll. But it would taste equally good.

What To Serve With Kolkata-Style Chicken Kathi Roll?

The best part about making kathi rolls is that you can serve them with a variety of accompaniments. Be it some pudina chutney, onions, or even pickles, they all work equally well. It's best to serve them hot to relish their taste.

Kolkata-Style Chicken Kathi Roll Recipe: How To Make Kolkata-Style Chicken Kathi Roll

Begin by adding chicken pieces to a bowl along with curd, red chilli powder, tandoori masala, garam masala, ginger-garlic paste, kasuri methi, lime juice, haldi, oil, and salt. Coat the chicken pieces nicely with the marinade and let it set for about an hour.

Once done, brush the chicken pieces with some ghee and pan-fry them on a tawa. Keep aside. To make the paratha, add maida, water, oil, and salt in a bowl. Combine everything together to form a soft dough, and let it sit for 20-30 minutes. Cover it with a wet cloth.

Now, divide the dough into small balls and roll them out into parathas. Cook them until golden brown. Fill the parathas with the prepared chicken stuffing and roll them carefully. (You could also add some sliced onions, lemon juice, or any other toppings you wish to add). Kolkata-style chicken kathi roll is ready!

So, what are you waiting for? Make this delicious kathi roll at home and enjoy your weekend the right way!