Kathi roll enjoys a huge fan following in the country and people go as creative as they can with a humble kathi roll. And why not? It is are easy to make, bursting with flavours, and also makes for a wholesome meal option. Whether you're looking for a quick lunch or want something delicious to binge on during the evenings, a delicious kathi roll always comes to the rescue! Today, we bring you a delectable butter chicken kathi roll recipe that will definitely be a hit among all chicken and kathi roll lovers alike.





In this recipe, juicy chicken chunks are coated in flavourful masalas and rolled into a soft paratha. The joy of biting into this roll, paired with chutney, has its own charm. And don't forget to add a dash of chaat masala at the end. Make it for your kids or even your guests; we are sure they'll absolutely love it! So, why wait? Let's learn how to make this yummy kathi roll.

Can You Use Store-Bought Wraps Instead Of Making Parathas?

Yes, you can certainly use store-bought wraps instead of parathas. They make for a convenient option, especially when you're short on time. Simply warm the wrap slightly, stuff it with the butter chicken filling, and you're good to go!

What Can You Serve With Butter Chicken Kathi Roll?

Butter chicken kathi roll makes for a wholesome meal on its own. However, if you wish to serve it with some accompaniments, you could consider options like mint chutney, fries, or even a refreshing salad. These options help provide a contrast of flavours. Additionally, you could also serve some pickled onions alongside.

Butter Chicken Kathi Roll Recipe: How To Make Butter Chicken Kathi Roll

To begin with, heat some butter in a pan over medium heat. Add the onions and saute until they turn golden brown in colour. Add the minced garlic and ginger paste and cook for another minute. In a bowl, mix together garam masala, red chilli powder, haldi, and cumin powder.





Add this spice mix to the pan and mix well. Add the chicken pieces to the pan and cook for around 5-7 minutes. Reduce the heat to low and add the yogurt to the pan. Stir well to coat the chicken evenly and cook until the chicken is tender.





Now, warm the parathas on a tawa. Spread a spoonful of the butter chicken mixture onto the center of the paratha. Top it with sliced onions and tomatoes, and fresh coriander leaves. Fold the sides of the paratha to form a roll. Butter chicken kathi roll is ready!





For the complete recipe of butter chicken kathi roll, click here.





So, what are you waiting for? Make this delicious kathi roll at home and let us know how you liked its taste in the comments below. Happy Cooking!