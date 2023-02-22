Are you tired of potato chips and nachos? Are you looking for a different kind of chip to relish with your favourite dip? Then you must try lavash crackers. This is far better than a chip because it is not fried, but baked with olive oil. Moreover, if you're trying to increase your consumption of those super healthy seeds like sesame, nigella, caraway, flax, etc., you can simply add those on top of your lavash. Some people also add chilli flakes for an extra kick. Lavash is a common type of bread in Iran, Turkey, Armenia, and surrounding regions. Traditional lavash bread is soft and is eaten like other kinds of flatbreads like pita. But lavash crackers are a crisp snack that can be easily baked at home, even by beginners. Today, it is commonly served in restaurants as an appetiser along with bowls of hummus, baba ganoush or tzatziki dips.

How To Make Lavash Crackers Without Yeast

Hummus is often paired with crackers as a delicious appetiser. Photo Credit: Unsplash

Add maida, whole wheat flour, salt, sugar, olive oil, dried paprika and oregano in a large bowl. Mix well by hand and add warm water to form a soft, smooth dough. Knead the lavash dough and then transfer it to a flat surface. Continue kneading for a few minutes, then cover it with a damp cloth in a bowl for half an hour. Later, remove the dough from the bow, make a ball and knead on a flat surface. Cut it into 3 equal parts and keep two parts covered in the bowl with a damp cloth. Flatten the remaining dough on your work surface and continue flattening it with a rolling pin. Sprinkle sesame seeds, paprika, nigella seeds or any other dry topping on top of the dough. If your dough has become too dry, gently brush it with olive oil or water so that the seeds will stick.

Baba ghanoush is also often eaten with lavash. Photo Credit: Pixabay

Pass the rolling pin over it again so that the seeds get pressed into the dough and don't fall off. Using a sharp knife, cut the dough into long triangles. Gently place each cracker shape onto a greased baking tray and bake in a preheated oven at 360 degrees F (180 degrees C) for 15-20 minutes. Once they turn golden brown, remove the crackers from the oven and allow them to cool for 10 minutes. You can enjoy them with a simple cheesy dip or opt for more traditional pairings like hummus or baba ganoush.

Click here for the full recipe for Crispy Lavash Crackers

Lavash and Hummus can be a wonderful side dish for your next meal. When you taste the crispness of the lavash combined with the cool coarseness of hummus, you will find yourself immediately reaching for more. Don't believe us? Try making it for yourself and see.

