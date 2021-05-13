Think Mediterranean food and the first dish that comes to our mind is hummus. A chana (chickpea) based creamy dip, hummus is traditionally paired with pita bread and makes an important part of the classic mezze platter. However, today the usage of hummus goes beyond Mediterranean cuisine. If you ask us, we just love pairing hummus with roti, spread it on toasted bread and also have it as a dip along with crisps. And the whole credit behind its popularity goes to the nutrients in it. Thanks to the chickpeas, this dish is protein-rich, packed with fibres and has several essential vitamins and minerals. All of which makes hummus a perfect food to add to your healthy diet regime.

How To Make Classic Hummus:

Classic hummus is super easy to make and needs just a handful of ingredients in the recipe. All you need to do is soak the chickpeas, add them to a blender with sesame seeds, lemon juice, olive oil, garlic, salt and pepper and blend into a smooth paste. The recipe is as simple as it reads. And to make it like a pro, we bring you some easy tips to follow. Click here to know more.





Also Read: Celeb Nutritionist Pooja Makhija Shares How To Make Protein-Rich Moong Dal Hummus

Thanks to the chickpeas, hummus is loaded with protein

We agree, this classic hummus is a popular choice among all, but we like experimenting with our hummus bowl and make it interesting and yet tastier. Here we bring a few of our favourite hummus variations that you can also try making at home. Take a look.

Here Are 6 Hummus Recipes For A Nutritious Meal:

1. Beetroot Hummus:





If you are someone who enjoys colourful foods, then beetroot hummus is a must-try. Besides adding rich reddish colour, beetroot also makes the dish rich in vitamin B, C, manganese, fibre, iron etc. All you need to do is, add some beetroots, curd and cumin powder to a regular hummus recipe. Click here to know more.





2. Pumpkin Hummus:





Do not like the mushy texture of pumpkin? We have a perfect recipe to make you fall for it. This pumpkin hummus includes tabasco sauce, rosemary springs and more, striking the right balance between aroma, flavour and health. Give it a try before rejecting the idea completely. Click here for the recipe.





3. Basil Pesto Hummus:





This recipe has the best from both worlds. Aromatic basil pesto, mixed with creamy hummus - this dish spells indulgence. It is a must-have recipe in every hummus lover's collection. Find the recipe here.





Also Read: Try This Black Bean Hummus For A Scrumptious Mezze Meal At Home

4. Red Pepper Hummus:





With this particular recipe, you can give a peppery makeover to your regular hummus. All you need to do is blend in some red bell pepper with chickpeas, garlic et al. And do not forget to add some parsley to take the flavour a notch higher. Find the recipe here.





5. Roasted Carrot Hummus:





In this recipe, white peas take over chickpeas, along with roasted carrot, adding smokey goodness to the recipe. It also includes some rosemary to make the dish yet more flavourful. Find the recipe here.





6. Lemon Hummus:





Fancy some tart in your dish? Try this variation of hummus for that little zing in your meal. It includes the goodness of extra lemon and fresh basil, making the dish refreshing than ever. Click here for the recipe.





Try these recipes and let us know which one you liked the most.