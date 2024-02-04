Ageing is a natural part of life's journey. As time passes, our bodies undergo changes that can affect the appearance of our skin. But don't worry! While we can't stop the ageing process completely, there are ways to slow it down. Some people turn to cosmetic procedures to maintain a youthful look, but did you know that your diet also plays a role? Your lifestyle, including your dietary choices, influences how quickly you age. If you're concerned about maintaining a youthful appearance and healthy skin, we've put together a list of five foods you might want to cut back on to help slow down the ageing process.





Also Read: Eat Less Live Long: Cutting Down On Your Calories May Slow Ageing

Sugar foods can affect your skin in the long term.

Photo Credit: iStock



Here Are 5 Foods To Limit If You Don't Want To Age Faster

1. Sugary Treats

A heavenly slice of chocolate cake or a tempting chocolate bar can provide your taste buds instant satisfaction, but sugary treats can damage your skin in the long run. Excessive sugar intake can lead to a process called glycation where sugar molecules react with the proteins present in your body like elastin and collagen. These proteins are responsible for maintaining youthful skin. According to a 2021 review paper, this process could result in wrinkles, dullness, and saggy skin.

2. Alcohol

There is no amount of alcohol that is safe for you. In fact, even having a glass of wine after work could sneakily accelerate your ageing process. Regular alcohol consumption can dehydrate your body, leaving your skin dry and dull with fine lines and wrinkles. Not only does alcohol affect the skin, but it also damages your liver and hinders its capability to regenerate and detoxify cells.

3. Processed Meats

Yes! Processed meats could lead to you ageing faster. As tasty as hot dogs, salamis, and other deli meats may seem, they can damage your health and appearance. Processed meats are packed with preservatives and additives that may trigger inflammation in your body and accelerate your ageing process. Moreover, the high amounts of sodium and saturated fats present in processed foods can lead to bloating, puffiness, and an increased risk of heart-related problems.

Processed foods can make you age faster.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Fast Food

Have you noticed your skin breaking out after you had fast food? While we know an occasional burger or crispy fries can be irresistible, consuming fast food can take a toll on your skin. Fried and fast food are often cooked at high temperatures, which could promote inflammation and oxidative stress in your body. The unhealthy fats found in fried food can clog your pores and lead to acne marks. Keeping a check on your fast food intake can do wonders for your body.

5. Potato Chips

When you crave salt, you might find it hard to stop at a handful of potato chips. However, if you want to slow down your ageing process, you should. Potato chips are often fried at high temperatures in bad oil, which makes trans fats. These artificial fats not only raise the cholesterol levels of your body but also promote inflammation and oxidative stress in your body. Plus, potato chips have lots of salt and can raise blood pressure, leading your blood vessels and organs to age faster.





Also Read: Anti-Ageing Herbs: 8 Ayurveda Herbs To Slow Down Ageing





Were you aware of the effects of these foods on your body? Let us know in the comments below!